Investors weighed housing weakness, potential equity dilution, and softer U.S. consumer demand.

Opendoor stock hit a 52-week low as the company delayed its profit target by six to eight weeks, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $7.

Oklo stock suffered after announcing a new $1 billion share offering, raising dilution concerns.

McDonald’s stock fell to a two-year low as U.S. sales faced pressure from weaker low-income consumer spending.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and McDonald's Corp. (MCD) each faced heavy selling pressure, with all three stocks hitting fresh 52-week lows on Friday as investors reacted to company-specific concerns ranging from housing weakness and funding needs to strained consumer spending.

Opendoor Technologies and McDonald's slipped 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, while Oklo stock slumped more than 9%.

Opendoor’s Profit Timeline Gets Pushed Back

Opendoor Technologies stock hit an annual low of $2.74, extending its recent decline after CEO Kaz Nejatian said housing conditions deteriorated toward the end of August. The weaker market slowed the company’s ability to sell homes, forcing management to accept thinner margins rather than keep properties on its books for longer.

Nejatian said the final portion of August was “among the worst we have seen for housing in years.” That strategy has delayed its path to sustained Adjusted Net Income profitability by roughly six to eight weeks.

JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $7 from $8 while retaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. Opendoor expects third-quarter revenue to grow 10% to 15%, but investors are worried about cash use during its “Opendoor 2.0” transition and the potential impact of higher interest rates on housing demand.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Oklo Faces A Major Funding Overhang

Oklo stock also sank to a fresh 52-week low of $36.20 after announcing plans for a new $1 billion at-the-market share offering. Ten major investment banks will participate in the program, giving Oklo additional capital to fund its advanced nuclear reactor plans and secure future fuel supplies.

The financing nevertheless raised concerns about dilution, particularly after Oklo used up an earlier $1 billion ATM program. The company exceeded second-quarter revenue expectations, generating $1.2 million against an $83,000 estimate, but investors have focused more heavily on potential share dilution and insider selling.

However, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’.

McDonald’s Struggles With U.S. Demand

McDonald's stock plunged to a two-year low of $252.15, pressured by challenges in its U.S. business and growing competition around value offerings. TD Cowen lowered its price target on MCD to $282 from $300 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, citing a difficult restaurant environment and pressure on spending among lower-income customers.

McDonald’s posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.38 per share, ahead of expectations. However, weaker-than-anticipated U.S. sales continue to weigh on the stock. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, OPEN, OKLO, and MCD stocks have declined between 17% and 52%.

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