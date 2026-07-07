CEO Soon Huat Lim will convert about $8 million of outstanding founder debt into restricted Class B shares as part of a broader plan to transition from ADS to direct Nasdaq ordinary-share trading, the company said.

Shareholders will vote on the debt-to-equity conversion at their annual meeting on July 8.

The proposals include a 240-for-1 Cayman-only share consolidation tied to the company’s planned transition to direct Nasdaq ordinary-share trading.

Stocktwits sentiment for TDTH shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings’ stock jumped 65% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the Singapore-based digital infrastructure company said its founder and CEO, Soon Huat Lim, will convert about $8 million of outstanding founder debt into restricted Class B shares as part of a broader plan to transition from American Depositary Shares (ADS) to direct Nasdaq ordinary-share trading.

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The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s balance sheet without increasing its public trading float, Trident Digital said in a statement.

The debt-to-equity conversion is part of a broader capital restructuring package that shareholders will vote on at an extraordinary general meeting in Singapore on July 8.

The proposals also include a 240-for-1 Cayman-only share consolidation tied to the company’s planned transition from its ADS program to direct Nasdaq ordinary-share trading, along with changes to its authorized share capital and corporate governance framework.

What Does Trident Digital Do?

Trident Digital develops AI, cybersecurity, digital identity and enterprise technology platforms, with a focus on governments and businesses across Asia-Pacific and Africa. The company’s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in Sept 2024. As of Monday’s close, the company’s market capitalization was $6.5 million.

The company said the restructuring is intended to provide a stronger financial foundation as it expands its enterprise artificial intelligence business, pursues strategic acquisitions and transitions to direct Nasdaq ordinary-share trading.

Trident recently announced its AI strategy, which includes the planned commercialization of its IRMA AI Engine through a partnership with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group, as well as the expansion of its TDTHAI platform and enterprise cybersecurity offerings.

“Our commitment to Trident has always been measured by the long-term value we believe we can create, not by short-term decisions,” Founder and CEO Soon Huat Lim said.

Retail View For TDTH

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for TDTH shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

A trader had a contrarian view. “$TDTH t's funny how the traders interpret news such as today's. The reason for the debt conversion is not a vote of confidence but rather because the company cannot pay back to debt it owes to the CEO. by converting it into equity there is at least a chance to recoup part of the money owed!” they wrote.

As of Monday’s close, the TDTH stock is down 80% year to date.

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