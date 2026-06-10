The new-age transport and drone companies were hit as investors punished weak execution, insider selling and EV pricing pressures.

EHang shares fell to a three-year low of $6.50 after a wider Q1 loss and weaker-than-expected EH216 aircraft deliveries.

AEVEX shares hit a record low of $21.33 after major shareholder Madison Dearborn Partners sold 2.27 million shares worth about $59.1 million.

Li Auto’s weak May deliveries affected sentiment.

EHang Holdings (EH), AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) and Li Auto (LI) each fell to fresh 52-week lows, pointing to growing market skepticism toward businesses tied to advanced aviation, drones and electric vehicles as investors prioritize profitability and execution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

EHang stock plunged over 23%, while AEVEX and Li Auto stocks declined by over 3% and 2%, respectively.

EH Struggles With Delivery Slowdown

EHang stock sank to a three-year low of $6.5 on Tuesday after its fiscal first-quarter (Q1) loss widened. Sales and deliveries of the EH216 eVTOL aircraft totaled four units in the quarter, down from 11 units delivered in the same period last year.

The company reported a net loss of RMB126.4 million ($18.3 million), widening from RMB78.4 million in Q1 of 2025.

Bank of America lowered its price target for EHang to $13 per share from $16. Analysts pointed to a combination of weaker sales and increased expenses as the primary reasons behind the cut.

The firm said EHang's latest results showed it is still facing difficulties increasing deliveries of its eVTOL aircraft. Deliveries were lower than expected during the quarter, which hurt earnings and raised concerns about how quickly the company can grow in the near term.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Major Shareholder Sale Adds Pressure On Newly Listed AVEX

AEVEX stock reached a record low of $21.33, down from its April listing price. On Monday, major shareholder Madison Dearborn Partners and certain affiliated entities reduced portions of their holdings in the defense and unmanned systems company.

According to the filing, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC reported the disposition of 2.27 million shares of Class A common stock on June 5 at a reported price of $25.99 per share, totaling about $59.1 million in value.

A separate filing revealed that Brian Raduenz, founder and Executive Chairman of AEVEX, reported the disposition of 104,722 shares of Class B common stock. Additionally, a stock offering last week increased concerns about dilution.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

LI Caught In EV Industry Price Battle

Li Auto continued its downward trend, hitting over a three-year low of $13.96, and is headed for a fourth straight week of loss.

The company’s May 2026 deliveries of 33,350 vehicles, announced last week, declined 2% from April deliveries and slumped 18% year-on-year.

Aggressive discounting across the Chinese automotive industry has squeezed profitability even for companies that previously maintained stronger margins than their peers. Additional uncertainty surrounding trade policy and evolving government incentives has also weighed on investor expectations for the sector.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, EH stock has plunged over 49%, while AVEX and LI stocks have slumped 17% and 16%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<