Private equity giant KKR has extended a $9 billion buyout proposal for natural-gas and electricity provider UGI.

KKR made a buyout bid valued at $42.50 per share for Pennsylvania-based distributor UGI Corp., valuing the transaction at roughly $9 billion.

UGI operates gas and electric utilities, pipeline networks, storage infrastructure, propane giant AmeriGas, and European LPG distribution operations.

Private equity interest in fossil-fuel and power infrastructure is surging as AI data centers require vast, reliable energy supplies.

Private equity major KKR & Co. (KKR) has submitted an unsolicited acquisition proposal valued at roughly $9 billion to buy Pennsylvania-based utility company UGI Corp (UGI).

KKR’s buyout proposal values UGI at $42.50 per share, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.

UGI shares closed at $35.09 on Monday, giving the utility operator an initial market capitalization of roughly $7.5 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that UGI has no guarantees it will accept the terms or that a definitive transaction will materialize with KKR or any alternative bidder.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UGI manages natural-gas and electric distribution utilities, an extensive natural-gas pipeline and storage system, and propane retailer AmeriGas. The company also maintains a presence in Europe, delivering liquefied petroleum gas products.

UGI's stock jumped 13% on Tuesday.

Data Center Surge Drives Power Sector M&A Consolidation

The primary catalyst accelerating dealmaking in the natural-gas and power generation sectors is the extraordinary power requirement of artificial intelligence workloads and hyperscale data centers. Power-dense AI clusters require uninterrupted, dispatchable baseload electricity, shifting investor focus back to conventional power plants and natural-gas infrastructure.

According to a recent energy analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data center power consumption is expected to double, reaching roughly 945–1,000 Terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2030, largely due to AI's computing demands.

This escalating demand for steady, reliable power to supply artificial-intelligence data centers has renewed interest in natural-gas power producers following years of investor neglect. A prime example is natural-gas producer Calpine. After private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners sold it to Constellation Energy earlier this year, the transaction is poised to rank as the most profitable private-equity deal in history, WSJ noted.

UGI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

UGI stock has gained about 3% year-to-date.

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