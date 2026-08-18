According to TheFly, Compass Point has a ‘Buy’ rating on Gorilla Technology shares with a $44 price target.

Since March, Gorilla has built a commercial book totaling $5.5 billion across India and Indonesia, Compass Point said in a research note to investors.

The firm sees an “earnings inflection” supported by the current commercial book and additional value potential as Gorilla expands its capacity strategy.

Per an Investing.com report, Compass Point forecasts revenue to rise to $1.2 billion in 2027 from $222.2 million in 2026.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) were in focus on Tuesday after analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage of the company with a bullish rating.

According to TheFly, Compass Point has a ‘Buy’ rating on Gorilla Technology shares with a $44 price target, implying an upside potential of 193% from current levels.

Gorilla Technology shares were up more than 1% in Tuesday morning’s trade. GRRR was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

GRRR’s $5.5B Commercial Book Drives Bullish Call

Since March, Gorilla has built a commercial book totaling $5.5 billion across India and Indonesia, Compass Point said in a research note to investors. The firm sees an “earnings inflection” supported by the current commercial book and additional value potential as Gorilla expands its capacity strategy.

Per an Investing.com report, Compass Point forecasts revenue to rise to $1.2 billion in 2027 from $222.2 million in 2026, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to increase to $772.7 million from $46.4 million. The firm said signed deployments will drive most of the increase.

Compass Point highlighted that Gorilla brings customer-specific infrastructure design, hardware integration, cybersecurity and Asian implementation capabilities to dedicated GPU deployments. Those capabilities were developed through its work in security intelligence, edge AI, and complex government technology projects, including a four-year secure network project with the Government of Egypt.

Gorilla is expected to report its second-quarter (Q2) results after the bell on Tuesday. According to Fiscal.ai data, Wall Street expects Gorilla to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 on revenue of $36.92 million.

Gorilla reported EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $21.07 million during the same period a year ago.

GRRR Says SEC Will Not Review Its Note Filing

Gorilla stated Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the agency notified it last week that it would not review its registration statement related to $125 million of convertible notes.

Last month, Gorilla Company issued the 7.5% senior unsecured convertible notes due in 2031 and subsequently filed the registration statement to allow holders to resell the notes and any shares issued upon conversion.

Gorilla plans to have the registration statement declared effective on August 21. The notes initially convert at about $25.48 per share, representing a 52% premium to the company’s July 14 closing price.

GRRR Accelerates AI Infrastructure Deployments

Gorilla said its two recent bond financings raised $232 million in aggregate gross proceeds, enabling the company to accelerate AI infrastructure programs across India, Indonesia and Thailand.

The company noted that the latest financing is being deployed primarily toward the NeutraDC Batam program, while the earlier financing supports Gorilla’s equity contribution to the Yotta 2 program announced in March this year.

In Indonesia, the NeutraDC Batam program remains on schedule, with the first deployment tranche targeted for September 2026 and the second for December 2026. The remaining contracted capacity is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027, with the five-year contract representing approximately $2.5 billion of expected revenue.

In India, Gorilla said Yotta 1 and Yotta 2 deployments are progressing ahead of its current internal schedules. Yotta 1 comprises 640 servers with 5,120 GPUs and is expected to contribute approximately $500 million of revenue over five years, while Yotta 2 is structured to support an additional 20,736 next-generation GPUs in Delhi.

What Retail Traders Think Of GRRR Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Gorilla trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

GRRR stock is up 39% year-to-date, but down 16% over the past 12 months. The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is up 27% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is up 48%.

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