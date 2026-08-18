Citi’s Token Services provides the bank with an in-house tokenization rail in addition to the new custody offering.

Citi plans to introduce digital asset custody services for institutional clients later this year, starting with Bitcoin.

The service will be built on Citi’s common digital asset architecture, giving clients access to both traditional and crypto custody within the same framework.

The Bitcoin custody launch is part of Custody+, a new suite of services that includes real-time settlement, cash and liquidity management, on-demand FX and AI-powered market intelligence.

Citigroup (C) announced on Tuesday it expects to launch digital asset custody later this year, starting with Bitcoin (BTC), folding the cryptocurrency into the same infrastructure it uses to protect traditional securities for institutional clients.

The service will be part of Custody+, a new suite of near- and real-time custody solutions the bank launched Tuesday. Citi described the offering as a “one-stop” experience, where clients will be able to access traditional and crypto custody in the same framework, rather than operating a separate operational stack for digital currencies.

Citi’s Custody business serves clients in over 100 markets globally, 62 of which are proprietary custody markets, giving any potential Bitcoin custody offering one of the broadest institutional distribution footprints among U.S. banks entering the space.

Real-Time Infrastructure

Custody+ is built on Citi's patented Single Event Processing technology, which the bank announced the completion of the U.S. rollout on Tuesday. “Citi’s Services business spends more than $2 billion each year on its platform strategy,” said Chris Cox, Head of Investor Services at Citi. Citi Investor Services Custody Business Head Amit Agarwal said that Custody+ was the result of a multi-year buildout to keep pace with clients’ strategies.

The statement said the suite also provided instant settlements in Citi’s 62 proprietary markets, “on-demand FX” with “automated hedging and real-time execution,” AI-powered market intelligence via a newly enhanced Market Guide platform and real-time cash and liquidity tools.

The bank already offers “near-instantaneous movement of tokenized deposits” 24x7 in some markets through Citi Token Services.

Citi stock was down by 0.8% by midday trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Citi was in the 'neutral’ zone, while chatter stayed at 'normal’ levels over the past day.

Confirming A Prior Signal

The announcement provides a more transparent timeline for what Citi announced in October last year, when Biswarup Chatterjee, the bank’s Global Head of Partnerships and Innovation in Services, told CNBC that a custody offering had been in development for two to three years and would launch in 2026.

The move placed Citi alongside BNY Mellon (BNY), State Street (STT) and Standard Chartered in a growing group of large custodian banks offering native digital asset custody rather than routing exposure through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or third-party providers.

Read also: The Third-Largest Corporate Holder Of Bitcoin Wants To Enter The US Market By Investing 2,100 BTC In Super League

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