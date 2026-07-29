Visa Inc. posted strong fiscal third-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street expectations, strengthened by resilient payment volumes and cross-border travel growth.

Net revenue surged 14% year-over-year to $11.6 billion with earnings of $3.32 per share, up 11% compared to the prior-year period.

Total processed transactions grew 10% to 71.7 billion, while global cross-border transactions climbed 13% on a constant-dollar basis.

The payment giant returned $6.2 billion to shareholders during the quarter through $4.9 billion in stock buybacks and $1.3 billion in cash dividends.

Visa Inc. (V) reported higher fiscal third-quarter revenue and adjusted profits, powered by resilient consumer spending and continued expansion in international transaction volumes.

The San Francisco-based payments engine recorded quarterly net revenue of $11.63 billion for the period ended June 30, marking a 14% increase from $10.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier and above analyst expectations of $11.4 billion, as per Fiscal.ai.

Earnings for the quarter amounted to $3.32 per share up 11% from a year prior and above expectations of $3.23 per share.

"Visa delivered a strong fiscal third quarter... Consumer and business spending remains resilient, and our strategy continues to deliver strong performance across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions and value-added services," said Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney.

Operational metrics remained healthy across all core divisions. Global payments volume grew 10% year-over-year on a constant-dollar basis, while total cross-border volume expanded 13%. Excluding intra-Europe transactions, cross-border volume surged 12%. Data processing revenue jumped 17% to $6.04 billion, service revenue rose 14% to $4.92 billion, and international transaction revenue climbed 6% to $3.85 billion.

Total operating expenses grew 19% on a GAAP basis to $4.76 billion, driven largely by higher personnel costs and legal reserves, alongside an 18% increase in client incentive outlays to $4.68 billion.

Severance Charges And Job Cuts

The quarter’s results were tempered by significant restructuring charges. Visa recorded a $563 million pre-tax special item in severance costs. The workforce reductions reflect ongoing efforts by the card processor to streamline operational efficiencies and reallocate resources toward high-growth technological initiatives, including tokenization and automated money movement solutions.

In addition to severance expenses, results were impacted by a $237-million litigation provision related to long-standing legal disputes.

V Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has surged above 300% over the past session.

V stock has gained 3% year-to-date.

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