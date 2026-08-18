BioMarin said that it would acquire Alesta for $275M upfront and up to $215M in development and regulatory milestones to bring ALE1 into its portfolio.

ALE1 is an experimental once-daily tablet aimed at hypophosphatasia, a rare inherited condition that weakens bones

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on BioMarin to $59 from $60 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares after the announcement.

The new price target implies a potential downside of about 11% from the stock’s last closing price.



Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) rose 2% on Tuesday after the company said that it would acquire Alesta Therapeutics, though Wall Street sounded a note of caution.

BioMarin said that it would acquire Alesta for $275M upfront and up to $215M in development and regulatory milestones to bring ALE1 into its portfolio. ALE1 is an experimental once-daily tablet aimed at hypophosphatasia, a rare inherited condition that weakens bones, causes repeated fractures, early tooth loss, muscle weakness, fatigue and ongoing pain.

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on BioMarin to $59 from $60 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares after the announcement, saying ALE1 still needs patient efficacy data to establish whether its approach can capture a meaningful share of that market. The new price target implies a potential downside of about 11% from the stock’s last closing price.

BioMarin’s Acquisition Rationale

According to BioMarin, 9,000 people in the United States carry a hypophosphatasia diagnosis, yet many cases still go unnoticed.

The ALE1 tablet works by reducing a chemical that interferes with normal bone and mineral formation. Success would give patients the first oral choice instead of the injections now available. ALE1 has already entered a combined early- and mid-stage study that checks safety and how the body processes the medicine in healthy volunteers and people living with the disease.

The purchase should finish this quarter and will be paid for with existing cash. Alesta plans to separate its remaining projects and employees first, leaving BioMarin with only the ALE1 asset for its bone-disease team. Apart from the initial payment, the transaction is expected to reduce 2026 earnings only modestly, the company said. Fresh full-year forecasts will appear once the deal is complete.

Chief Executive Alexander Hardy called the addition a natural match that widens BioMarin’s presence in larger rare-disease areas and bolsters its early-stage lineup.

BMRN’s Larger Pipeline

The agreement fits a pattern of activity at BioMarin this year. Earlier this month, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $990 million, up 20% from a year earlier, and raised its full-year 2026 sales outlook. Growth came in part from the April completion of the Amicus Therapeutics purchase, which added two marketed rare-disease medicines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also accepted BioMarin’s request for full approval of VOXZOGO in achondroplasia, with a decision expected in February 2027. Favorable late-stage findings also backed a separate filing for VOXZOGO in another bone-growth disorder.

Earlier this year, the firm dropped its BMN 401 program after mixed late-stage results and started an early research partnership aimed at a rare neurological condition.

How Did BMRN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BMRN stock rose from neutral to bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from normal to low levels.

BMRN stock has gained 14% year-to-date.

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