Shares of the blue-chip companies surged to fresh highs amid analyst optimism, dividend announcement, and positive company outlook.

UNH shares climbed to $413 in Tuesday’s intraday session amid a series of Wall Street price target hikes.

AMAT hit a new annual high of $525.98 after the company announced a quarterly dividend.

Citigroup rallied to a 52-week high of $135.93 after the company’s CFO said the bank is on track to deliver better-than-expected market revenue and investment banking fees in the quarter.

Several blue-chip companies touched fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UNH stock closed up 1.58%, AMAT ended Tuesday 1.43% higher, and C gained 1.09% at close amid analyst upgrades, dividend announcements, and positive company outlook.

Analysts See Stable Road Ahead For UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth shares climbed to a new 52-week high of $413 in Tuesday’s intraday session after Wall Street analysts turned more constructive on the healthcare giant.

JPMorgan raised its price target on the stock to $466 from $420 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, as per TheFly. Meanwhile, Mizuho increased its target to $460 from $440 and reiterated its ‘Outperform’ rating.

The bullish sentiment stems from expectations that the health insurance sector is entering a more predictable regulatory environment. According to Mizuho, investors may finally be able to pivot focus from policy uncertainty to fundamentals such as pricing recovery, earnings growth, and the sector's long-term profit potential.

UNH stock has gained more than 22% in 2026, even as retail sentiment around the stock has stayed ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

Applied Materials: Dividend Growth And AI Tailwinds

Applied Materials shares also hit a fresh annual high of $525.98 on Tuesday after the company announced a quarterly dividend, reflecting continued AI-driven demand.

The company's board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on Sept. 10. Earlier this year, Applied Materials raised its dividend by 15%, marking its ninth consecutive annual dividend increase and extending a 22-year streak of uninterrupted dividend payments.

During its latest earnings report in May, the company posted record revenue and earnings, reporting an 11% increase in revenue to $7.91 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.86, beating consensus estimates. The management also projected that its semiconductor equipment business would grow more than 30% this calendar year.

AMAT shares have surged more than 85% this year, even as retail investors remain ‘bearish’ on the company.

Citigroup Surged On Expected Trading Revenue Jump

Citigroup rallied to an annual high of $135.93 after the company’s Chief Financial Officer signaled stronger-than-expected performance across its markets and investment banking businesses.

According to a Bloomberg report, CFO Gonzalo Luchetti said at a Morgan Stanley conference that the bank is on track to deliver a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage increase in market revenue in the second quarter. The CFO also said that the bank is expecting investment banking fees to rise by a mid-double-digit percentage.

Luchetti said that unlike last year's tariff-driven volatility, current strength spans equities, derivatives, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

The upbeat commentary adds to the growing confidence in CEO Jane Fraser's turnaround strategy, with Citigroup shares surging 13.5% so far in 2026. Retail sentiment reflects this, with the company’s shares trending in the ‘bullish’ territory, up from ‘bearish’ a week ago.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<