Apple has agreed to major concessions in Europe to resolve regulatory antitrust disputes, replacing its controversial per-install download fee.

Apple collaborated with the European Commission to overhaul its European App Store rules, resolving prolonged regulatory friction over anti-competitive practices and compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The company is replacing its controversial Core Technology Fee with a 5% "Core Technology Commission" on digital transactions in apps distributed outside of its platform.

Apple will now charge a 26% commission for in-app purchases in Europe, down from its standard 30%.

Apple (AAPL) has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its App Store policies across the European Union following antitrust probes, a court loss over the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), and a prior €500 million(~$579 million) fine in 2025 for anti-steering practices.

A European Commission spokesperson said it welcomes these business changes and confirmed that regulators will actively monitor the rollout. Developers can sign up for the new unified terms immediately, with the revised framework taking full effect on October 1.

Apple has been criticized for creating barriers to third-party marketplaces and off-platform app distribution. To address these concerns, Apple has dropped its Core Technology Fee, which previously penalized apps reaching extraordinary scale, and replaced it with a straightforward 5% Core Technology Commission on digital transactions inside apps distributed via alternative marketplaces.

Apple stock gained about 1.5% on Tuesday, set for its best single-day gain in two weeks.

Overhauling Fees and Eliminating Charges

In addition to a flat 5% commission structure for third-party marketplaces, the iPhone maker is eliminating both its initial acquisition fee and store services fee to streamline costs for software creators.

Apple is also lowering its baseline commission structures across the board. Standard App Store digital transactions using Apple In-App Purchase drop from 30% to 26%, while members of the Small Business Program, partner initiatives, and auto-renewing subscriptions past year one will pay a reduced 15% rate.

For apps using alternative payment processors, commissions drop to 20%, or 10% for small businesses. Transactions completed via external web links are now subject to a 15% fee, which similarly drops to 10% for qualifying small developers.

Developers in the EU are no longer forced to choose strictly between Apple’s payment system and third-party alternatives. Software creators can now present Apple In-App Purchase alongside alternative payment processing methods.

Strict Safety Protections for Underage Users

Applications listed under the App Store's Kids category are strictly prohibited from embedding external transaction links to reduce fraud risks.

For older minors under 18, any app incorporating alternative payment processors or external checkout links must trigger an explicit parental gate requiring adult approval before a transaction can proceed.

Additionally, external transaction links are entirely banned in apps targeted at children under 13 to prevent online scams, with protections scaling accordingly in EU member states that require higher age limits for digital consent.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has jumped about 41% from the previous session.

AAPL stock has gained nearly 14% year-to-date.

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