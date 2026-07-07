Speaking to reporters during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump said debates over control of Greenland were the primary reason for his strained relationship with NATO.

Trump had proposed the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first stint as President in 2019.

Trump has argued that acquiring Greenland is “imperative” for U.S. and global security, particularly to challenge China's dominance in the rare-earth market.

The Tanbreez project in Greenland is among the world’s largest known rare-earth deposits.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his call for the United States to take over Greenland, saying the strategically important Arctic island was the primary reason behind his strained relationship with NATO.

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Speaking to reporters during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump said Greenland is strategically important to the United States and argued that it should come under U.S. control.

“Greenland doesn’t help Denmark; Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it is an important part of the United States, and it is surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships,” Trump said.

“Greenland should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” Trump added.

Trump First Proposed The Idea In 2019

Trump’s comments revive a long-standing debate over Greenland, a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. He first proposed the idea in 2019 and has renewed it since returning to office, saying it is strategically important because of increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

Both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said the territory is not for sale.

The Trump administration previously said it weighed multiple options, including the possible use of military force, to gain control of Greenland, following a military-backed ouster of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

Why The US Wants Greenland

Greenland’s abundant reserves of rare-earth minerals, oil, and natural gas have made the Arctic island strategically important. The rare earth minerals are widely used in electric vehicles, renewable energy equipment, defense technologies, and consumer electronics.

Trump has argued that acquiring Greenland is “imperative” for U.S. and global security, particularly to challenge China's dominance in the rare-earth market.

The Tanbreez project, operated primarily by Critical Metals (CRML), is among the world’s largest known rare-earth deposits, with more than 27% of its resources consisting of heavy rare-earth elements.

Last month, Critical Metals CEO Tony Sage said Tanbreez could begin commercial shipments by 2029 if the processing infrastructure is completed.

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