Snap Inc. has officially opened preorders for Specs, a pair of standalone augmented reality glasses that blend digital content with the real world without requiring a smartphone.

The wearable spatial computer is priced at $2,195 and targets developers and early tech adopters, with shipping scheduled for this autumn.

Operating entirely on its own, the lightweight device features a 51-degree field of view, 7-millisecond latency, and dual Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel positions the eyewear not as an immediate replacement for smartphones, but as a crucial, long-term evolutionary step toward hands-free, natural ambient computing.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) introduced its latest leap into spatial computing on Tuesday, unveiling "Specs"—a fully independent pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses priced at $2,195.

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The announcement, delivered by Snap co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2026, marks the tech company's transition from limited developer experimentation to a commercial preorder phase.

Designed to untether computing from traditional screens, the eyewear projects high-resolution digital layers over a user’s actual surroundings.

SNAP Specs: Lightweight And Standalone Engineering

Unlike many competitors in the mixed-reality market that rely on thick cables attached to external battery bricks or rely on a smartphone to handle heavy processing, Specs are entirely self-contained.

Internally, the glasses run on a pair of distinct, unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. One chip coordinates the core operating system and applications, while the second acts as a dedicated computer vision hub tasked with managing hand gestures, environment mapping, and spatial tracking.

Applications And Real-World Functionality

Out of the box, the glasses will run sandboxed software applications called "Lenses," designed via Snap's Lens Studio. Initial first-party tools include floating web browsers with video streaming capabilities, on-foot navigation, spatial object measuring, real-time translation, and an integrated, context-aware artificial intelligence assistant.

The device can also perform basic tasks via a Bluetooth phone connection, such as fetching notifications or streaming audio. Built-in prescription lens inserts allow the device to be shared easily among multiple users.

Long-Term Post-Smartphone Vision

The steep $2,195 price tag demands a $200 refundable deposit at checkout. Initial shipments are scheduled to hit the United States, the United Kingdom, and France this fall.

While competitors like Meta and Apple continue to wrestle for dominance in the spatial and wearable ecosystem, Spiegel pushed back against the narrative that AR glasses are built to instantly kill off mobile phones. Instead, he described Specs as an expansive complement to daily devices, similar to how smartphones built upon laptops rather than eradicating them.

SNAP Specs: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. However, a few retail investors were highly skeptical about the price tag and future demand for the AR glasses.

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While some were doubting the feature list and lack of personalization.

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SNAP stock has lost nearly 33% year-to-date.

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