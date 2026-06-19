Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a preliminary agreement on Wednesday in a bid to end the conflict between the two countries.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% and 2.5%, respectively, while the Dow Jones added 0.1%.

Intel stock soared as President Donald Trump said the firm will work alongside Apple Inc. to design and produce semiconductors.

Both WTI and Brent futures were trading at less than $80 per barrel at the time of writing.

U.S. stock indices gained on Thursday as optimism around a US-Iran peace deal offset investor concern of a rate hike following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy in the previous session, while a rally in Intel shares supported the Nasdaq.

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The S&P 500 jumped 1.1%, Nasdaq rose 2.5% and the Dow Jones added 0.1%. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalizations, rose 2%.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 1.2%, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ended Thursday around 2.5% higher, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) ended 0.3% higher.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) soared 6%.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY, QQQ, and DIA was ‘bullish’, with ‘normal’ to ‘high’ message volumes.

US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.1% 51,564.70 S&P 500 1.1% 7,500.58 Nasdaq 100 2.5% 30,406.19

The technology sector jumped about 3%, powered by a 10.6% jump in Intel shares (INTC) after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Apple Inc. (AAPL) had agreed to use Intel’s foundry services. The development marks a major win for the government-backed chipmaker and appears to confirm months of deal speculation.

Robert Conzo, chief executive officer at The Wealth Alliance, told CNBC in an interview that he believes there’s “more bullishness around companies working together because of [artificial intelligence] infrastructure and the effects of AI within many, many different competing industries.” He also said, “I think Apple-Intel was a little proxy for what you could see happening in the future.”

Oil prices also dipped, with Brent and WTI futures trading below $80 per barrel, supported by a US-Iran peace deal.

Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a preliminary agreement on Wednesday in a bid to end the conflict between the two countries and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could increase global oil supplies.

As part of the deal, the U.S. will begin lifting its naval blockade of Iran and restore pre-war military deployments within 30 days. Iran, in turn, will facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing commercial shipping to resume without transit fees. The deal outlined a 60-day negotiation period, which can be extended, to finalize a broader settlement.

However, according to a BBC report, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington remains prepared to “reimpose an ironclad blockade” and other measures if Iran fails to comply with the terms of the agreement.

Trending Stocks To Watch

SpaceX (SPCX): The rocket maker saw a higher valuation outlook from Oppenheimer following its strategic acquisition of AI coding firm Cursor and a stronger long-term growth outlook tied to its expanding technology stack.

Amazon (AMZN): Share price gained on Thursday as reports suggested the company is in discussions to sell its custom-made artificial intelligence chips directly to other companies for use in their independent data centers

Ondas (ONDS): the company announced its sixth acquisition of the year, agreeing to buy Cyberhawk in a deal that expands its footprint in drone inspections, AI-powered analytics, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

Netflix (NFLX): Netflix has solidified a massive creative alliance by signing a multi-year television partnership with Proximity Media, the multi-platform production company established by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): Preorders for the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI will officially open on June 25, game developer Rockstar Games announced.

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