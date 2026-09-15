Vlad Tenev says Robinhood is working to give eligible token holders more shareholder rights as criticism over its blockchain offerings intensifies.

Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto and International at Robinhood, said the first step would be to scale adoption of stock tokens.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell raised the price target on Robinhood to $138 from $136 and maintained a Buy rating.

The analyst said it views Robinhood's August metrics as tracking mostly in line with its third-quarter estimates.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) plans to introduce share redemptions and voting rights to its stock token offering, even as criticism from market participants over its blockchain offerings has grown in recent weeks.

CEO Vlad Tenev said in a post on X that “In-kind redemption and voting are coming for Robinhood Stock Tokens.”

Robinhood’s Planned Strategy For Stock Tokenization

Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto and International at Robinhood, said in a post on X that the company is working on in-kind redemption and voting rights for its tokenized stock offerings. While the company does not offer the features yet, Kerbrat said that “they’re coming.”

He outlined that the first step would be to scale adoption of stock tokens. “We’re actively working on redemptions for shares 1:1 with voting for eligible Stock Token holders on the roadmap. We know how to do this well: we run a shareholder engagement platform, Say by Robinhood, which allows shareholders to participate in actions like voting,” he said.

Recent Pushback For Stock Tokenization

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) CEO Adam Aron has pushed back against Robinhood’s stock tokenization, calling it “abhorrent" and being against the ethos of share ownership.

Earlier this month, Aron said that he would not hesitate to start a legal battle over the supposedly illegal practice, while also noting how it could confuse investors by offering economic exposure without the full rights of actual shareholders.

Tenev has, however, defended the offering, saying that a company must control the rights attached to its shares but not every lawful use thereafter.

Analyst Hikes HOOD’s Price Target

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell raised Robinhood's price target to $138 from $136 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The revised target implies an upside of more than 20% from the shares’ last closing price. The analyst said he views Robinhood's August metrics as tracking mostly in line with its third-quarter estimates.

Robinhood reported strong August growth, with funded customers rising to 28.6 million and platform assets up 26% year over year to $384 billion. Equity and options trading volumes surged 68% and 50%, respectively, while event contracts jumped 15x year-over-year. Crypto volumes rose 61% month over month but fell 38% year over year. The company also saw higher margin, cash, deposit, and sweep balances, although securities lending revenue declined.

Bedell said that strength in crypto volumes and continued growth in margin loans and cash sweep balances are being offset by lower-than-expected securities lending net revenue, net deposits, and funded customer growth. The analyst added that the raised estimates and target were due to slightly better quarter-to-date volume trends.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours as message volume climbed 297%, according to platform data.

One user said, “$AMC $HOOD oh there is a change. Millions of dollars in tokens are being traded every day and used as located for naked shorting, all while real AMC share buying is diverted to dark pools.”

However, another user said, “$HOOD Vlad should just laugh at and Ignore that old bag CEO from AMC..why even engage if we are in the right.”

HOOD stock is down nearly 1% so far in 2026, but AMC stock has gained more than 55% in the same time.

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