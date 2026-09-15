Evercore ISI lowered its rating on HPE stock to ‘In-Line’ from ‘Outperform.’

Evercore maintained its $65 price target intact.

The stock pullback follows strong fourth-quarter financial results, raised long-term growth targets, and a single-day 12% surge.

Analysts cite component supply constraints and potential margin dilution in the AI business as ongoing operational risks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s. (HPE) stock dropped nearly 11% Monday after a Wall Street research firm downgraded the technology infrastructure provider, pointing to limited upside following a recent stock market rally.

The San Jose-based enterprise technology vendor reversed much of the momentum from the previous trading session, when shares surged more than 12% on enthusiasm over artificial intelligence infrastructure spending following strong Oracle (ORCL) results.

Evercore believes the stock is fairly valued at current levels. It sees fewer near-term catalysts to drive additional multiple expansion, saying upside to profitability remains dependent on improved networking supply, according to the note quoted by TheFly.

Analyst Pulls Back Rating

Evercore ISI downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise to ‘In-Line’ from its previous ‘Outperform’ rating. Analysts at the firm noted that the equity's risk-and-reward profile had become more balanced following its steep price run-up in recent weeks.

Despite the rating change, Evercore ISI maintained its $65 price target on the stock. The firm noted that key drivers such as successful integration of networking hardware provider Juniper Networks, potential margin gains, and demand surrounding next-generation computing platforms could eventually restore a more bullish posture.

Strong Earnings Met With Volatile Trading

The rating shift follows a period of heightened volatility for the enterprise server and storage vendor. Earlier in the month, the company posted second-quarter financial results that topped Wall Street expectations, delivering earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $12.2 billion.

Encouraged by demand for AI-optimized servers, executive management raised the company's fiscal 2027 revenue-growth targets to a range of 13% to 17% while projecting long-term free cash flow of at least $5 billion. Additionally, the company announced an expanded hardware supply agreement with Oracle (ORCL) to equip its cloud data centers with specialized routing and switching equipment.

Furthermore, management noted that overall gross margins are likely to moderate toward historical averages as high-density Cloud and AI deployments make up an increasingly large share of the firm's total revenue mix.

HPE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

HPE stock has soared 128.5% year-to-date.

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