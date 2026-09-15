Humana listed Counterpart Health among the vendors for its provider-performance and quality programs.

Weak Star Ratings are expected to reduce Humana’s 2026 profit by $3.5 billion.

Clover says Counterpart closes HEDIS care gaps and has delivered strong quality scores within its PPO plan, giving Humana a strong incentive to improve clinical-quality measures.

CLOV sentiment turned “extremely bullish” as message volume surged over 1,200% ahead of two investor conferences.

Shares of Clover Health (CLV) hit their highest levels in over two months on Monday as Humana’s inclusion of Counterpart Health among its list of vendors intensified retail interest ahead of Clover’s back-to-back appearances at major healthcare investor conferences.

CLOV stock closed 6% higher at $5.10 on Monday, logging its fifth straight session of gains.

Interim CFO Clay Thornton is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Services and Technology Conference on Tuesday and also participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Wednesday.

What Connects Clover And Humana?

The clearest connection between Humana and Clover’s Counterpart Health business is an official Humana job posting for a director overseeing provider-performance strategy. The role includes responsibility for Humana’s provider-focused Medicare Advantage Star Ratings programs, reporting systems, tech, data connectivity and performance infrastructure.

Notably, the posting says the director will oversee “strategic vendor relationships, including Vatica, Stellar, Counterpart Health, Optum, and future provider-facing engagement and quality improvement solutions.” The reference confirms that Counterpart is one of Humana’s vendors. However, neither company has separately announced a major Counterpart agreement or any other details.

Clover has, however, confirmed that Counterpart serves unnamed outside customers. In August 2025, the company said it had “a few deals” in development and was building Counterpart networks for partners. In October 2025, Counterpart announced it was making its “HEDIS flywheel” available to third-party partners for the first time. Clover later said Counterpart had deployments across multiple states and customers, without identifying Humana.

HEDIS is a widely-used set of measures that tracks how effectively health plans deliver preventive care and manage patients’ health, with many results feeding into Medicare Advantage Star Ratings.

Humana’s $3.5B Ratings Problem

The vendor reference drew retail attention as Humana tries to reverse an expensive decline in its Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Only about 20% of its members were in plans rated four stars or higher for 2026, and Humana said the weaker ratings would reduce 2026 profit by $3.5 billion.

Plans with at least four stars receive higher federal bonuses and rebates, which insurers can use to improve member benefits and attract customers. Humana has said it was “not satisfied” with its results and aims to return to “top quartile” performance.

The insurer reported progress in July. For Bonus Year 2028, improvement across 11 of 12 selected HEDIS and Patient Safety measures exceeded the previous four-year growth rate. Humana withheld the measures’ names for competitive reasons. For Bonus Year 2029, key HEDIS measures were running about 5% ahead of the prior year’s improvement rate per member at the end of the second quarter.

How Counterpart Could Help Humana

Counterpart Assistant is the version of Clover Assistant offered to outside organizations. The platform helps doctors detect diseases earlier and close care gaps, including those tracked by HEDIS.

For two consecutive measurement cycles, Clover said its preferred provider organization (PPO) plan earned the highest core HEDIS scores among non-Special Needs Plan PPOs with more than 2,000 members — 4.94 out of 5 for Star Year 2025 and 4.72 for Star Year 2026. In an internal study, Clover also found that 91.6% of colorectal-screening gaps were closed among members whose doctors used Clover Assistant, compared with 80.3% among those whose doctors did not.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About CLOV?

Vendor connections and upcoming conferences sent retail speculation into overdrive. Sentiment on Stocktwits for CLOV jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid over a 1,200% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

CLOV sentiment and message volume as of September 14 | Source: Stocktwits

“I’m thinking we get more info on the Humana hookup tomorrow at the Conference,” one trader said. “Let’s let this horse out of the barn already.”

A Humana relationship would show that “Clover Assistant has arrived,” another trader said, adding: “After that it’s not about adoption, it’s about feasibility and how much can we scale and where.”

One trader said CLOV could reach $20 before year-end if the relationship proved larger than currently known, while another floated “triple digits” and the possibility of a major announcement.

CLOV stock has risen 67% over the past year.

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