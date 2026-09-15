The president reportedly dismissed fears about AI taking over the world and pushed back against calls for tighter government oversight of the technology.

Trump reportedly told Huang during the five-minute call that concerns about AI dangers were a “hoax.”

Trump said the government should act “prudently” but stressed that this should not mean stopping the AI industry.

The comments came after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for slower AI development, independent safety audits and greater regulatory oversight.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang was discussing artificial intelligence at a conference in Los Angeles on Monday when President Trump called him, turning the conversation toward the growing debate over AI safety and government regulation.

Trump dismissed concerns about AI taking over the world and argued against government intervention. Similarly, Huang has also questioned the basis of escalating AI safety concerns.

NVDA stock was up 0.64% in after-hours trading at the time of writing after falling 3.36% during the regular session.

Trump Pushes Back On AI Fears

Trump used the five-minute call, which Huang put on speaker, to voice his opposition to the growing discussion around the dangers of AI and calls for the government to intervene.

“It’s a hoax,” Trump said, according to a report in The New York Times. “The robots are not going to be taking over the world. That’s not going to happen.”

The exchange highlighted Trump’s position in Silicon Valley’s increasingly heated debate over AI regulation. The president has sided with executives who believe concerns about AI safety have been overstated, and that the government should avoid imposing regulations on the industry, the NYT report said.

Huang Hosts Trump Call At All-In Summit

Huang was appearing at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, an event organized by venture capitalists who host a popular podcast. After Trump called, Huang held a microphone next to his phone so the audience could hear the conversation.

Trump repeated his opposition to AI regulation that he had expressed in a social media post earlier on Monday. He said those pushing for intervention were “just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen,” adding that they could include “political people, and also China.”

Trump also indicated that he did not want to intervene in the AI industry.

“We have to be a little bit careful,” Trump said. “We have to, apparently, you know, we have to do things, and we have to do them prudently, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop an industry.”

Anthropic Calls For Tighter Oversight

Trump’s comments came after intense backlash over a weekend appeal from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to slow AI development and increase government regulation.

In an essay posted on Saturday, Amodei said AI was advancing too quickly for researchers to continue developing the technology safely. He called for independent auditors to monitor AI labs' safety work and proposed that regulators approve AI companies' efforts to coordinate safety standards.

NVDA Stock: Stocktwits Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

NVDA stock has gained over 12% year-to-date.

Also Read: OpenAI Buys AI Camera Startup For Over $300M, Says Report — Glass Imaging Deal Puts Focus On Consumer Devices

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