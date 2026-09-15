Dave & Buster’s missed second-quarter revenue estimates as well.

Dave & Buster’s posted Q2 revenue of $544.1 million, below expectations, while reporting a $0.27-per-share loss.

CEO Darin Harper said Dave & Buster’s turnaround efforts are gaining traction, with remodeled stores and event promotions performing well.

He said same-store sales declines improved to 1.6% in July from 5% in June, with further gains in early Q3.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) stock plunged over 12% overnight after the entertainment chain reported a surprise second-quarter (Q2) loss, but retail-trader sentiment remained optimistic as new CEO Darin Harper expressed confidence about early signs of a turnaround.

Improving same-store sales, stronger remodeled locations and sports-focused promotions are helping revive traffic, while the company expects momentum to build through the rest of the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock, which gained 4% in the regular session, is on track for its worst day since March if losses hold through Tuesday.

Dave & Buster’s Q2 Performance Disappoints

Dave & Buster’s reported a Q2 revenue of $544.1 million, a 2.4% decline, missing the analysts’ consensus estimate of $556.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. The arcade and games arcade and restaurant company reported a loss of $0.27 per share in the quarter, below the $0.19 per share income expectation.

The company generated $19.5 million in adjusted free cash flow in the six months through Aug. 4, and ended the period with $492.1 million in available liquidity. Net debt as of August is $1.5 billion against a $294.6 million market capitalization.

Dave & Buster’s CEO Sees Improving Sales Trends

On the Q2 earnings call, Harper said that the company’s strategy of returning to core strengths is beginning to show results. “Store sales of our remodels continue to outperform the system, and we are also encouraged by the results we saw from activations we executed around certain holidays and sporting events. Further, we improved same-store sales in July and saw continued improvement in the third quarter to date.”

Harper said same-store sales fell 2.9% in Q2, but the trend improved as the period progressed. The decline narrowed to 1.6% in July, compared with a 5% drop in June. He added that sales momentum has strengthened further during the first five weeks of the third quarter.

Sports Could Drive More Traffic For PLAY

“We have seen a lot of success when we create activations around popular watch occasions, including double-digit sales growth during World Cup matches activated in our stores,” said Harper.

Harper added that the company wants to turn the recent improvement in traffic and same-store sales into lasting EBITDA growth and stronger free cash flow.

PLAY Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PLAY improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

A user said, “I’ve taken my son here a couple of times. It’s a good time and the food isn’t bad actually. Game quality is good, prizes are good…obviously the financials need some work but I’m going to take a stab at 2,000 shares and just tuck it away for a few years.”

Another user said, “A little bit more encouraging after listening to the call going forward.”

PLAY stock has crashed 47% year-to-date.

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