Investment bank JPMorgan issued a double upgrade on Iren, citing its multi-billion-dollar Nvidia deal and rising contract value as catalysts.

JPMorgan upgraded Iren from underweight to overweight, raising the price target from $46 to $65, a 50% upside from Monday’s closing price.

Newer contract rates for Iren’s neocloud operations have risen to $15–$20 per watt or higher, outpacing older $10–$15 per watt rates.

Despite a recent 27% decline over three months triggered by capital expenditure concerns, higher pricing power is expected to outweigh operating expenses.

Iren (IREN) stock slipped on Monday; however, investment bank JPMorgan issued a significant double-upgrade for the AI infrastructure provider, raising its rating to overweight from underweight following a major agreement with chipmaker Nvidia.

The bank bumped its stock price target to $65 from $46, indicating a potential 50% upside from the company's Monday closing price. Analysts pointed to Iren's growing footprint as a top-tier neocloud provider as the core driver for the optimistic shift.

“We see IREN establishing itself as a top-tier neocloud provider, backed by its strategic partnership with NVIDIA,” analyst Richard Choe said Monday in a note to clients, accessed by CNBC. “The company has gained momentum in signing customers and industry pricing has moved up substantially.”

Lucrative Contracts Driving Outlook

Iren, which previously focused on bitcoin mining before shifting toward AI data centers and financial restructuring, has experienced short-term market headwinds. Equity value dropped nearly 27% over the past three months, driven by investor hesitation around hefty capital expenditures needed to scale up artificial intelligence operations.

However, analysts argue that a five-year AI cloud transaction signed with Nvidia in May, valued at more than $3 billion, fundamentally changes the company's trajectory.

Contract pricing for Iren's neocloud operations now ranges from $15 to $20 per watt, or higher depending on GPU generation and deployment duration. That reflects a strong bump from historic agreements that ranged between $10 and $15 per watt.

Capex Concerns Dismissed

While Iren plans to deploy between $25 billion and $30 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal year 2027 alongside higher operating spending, market watchers view the expansion as accretive.

JPMorgan noted that the company's projected 0.5-gigawatt expansion in 2027 will likely fetch pricing noticeably higher than historical averages, effectively offsetting investor anxiety surrounding infrastructure costs.

Wall Street consensus remains predominantly bullish, with 14 of 17 analysts maintaining buy or strong buy ratings on the ticker, per Koyfin.

IREN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

IREN stock has gained nearly 10% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<