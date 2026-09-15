In a filing dated September 14, X Corp and SpaceXAI said they had resolved their dispute with Apple.

The companies added that they are not dropping any claims against OpenAI.

The filing gives no details on whether money changed hands or what terms, if any, Apple and SpaceXAI agreed to.

The Texas case is separate from Musk’s earlier suit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its original nonprofit mission.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s X Corp and SpaceXAI asked a Texas federal court on Monday to drop Apple from their antitrust lawsuit while keeping the case alive against OpenAI.

In a filing dated September 14, the two companies said they had resolved their dispute with Apple and asked the court to dismiss those claims with prejudice. Apple did not oppose the request. The companies added that they are not dropping any claims against OpenAI.

The filing gives no details on whether money changed hands or what terms, if any, Apple and SpaceXAI agreed to. According to a Bloomberg report, US District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, also granted the request.

What The Case Was About

X Corp and SpaceXAI filed the lawsuit in August 2025 in the Northern District of Texas. They named Apple and several OpenAI entities as defendants and accused them of working together in a way that shut out rivals such as SpaceXAI’s Grok in phones and AI chatbots. Their complaint focused on Apple’s decision to build ChatGPT into its devices, arguing that arrangement left little room for competing products.

Apple has long said the arrangement was not exclusive. OpenAI has called Musk’s suits an effort to hobble a rival.

OpenAI-Musk Legal Battle

The Texas case is separate from Musk’s earlier suit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its original nonprofit mission. In May 2026, a California jury found Musk had sued too late under the statute of limitations; the judge dismissed the claims.

The Texas claims against OpenAI keep the companies in court over how ChatGPT’s distribution on Apple devices affected competition in the chatbot market.

X Corp. remains a named plaintiff even after being folded operationally into SpaceX’s AI business. SpaceX acquired xAI in February 2026 in a deal that valued the combined group at about $1.25 trillion; the AI unit was later branded SpaceXAI.

How Did SPCX, AAPL Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX was ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around AAPL stayed in ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

AAPL has gained 23% year-to-date. SPCX is currently trading around $148, above its IPO price of $135 but below its all-time high of around $225, hit in the days after it went public in June.

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