PDS Biotech said it completed the initial close of a Nant Capital-led PIPE of up to $22.3 million and seated Soon-Shiong on its board — tying IBRX’s public face to a second immunotherapy platform.

Nant Capital is the investment vehicle of IBRX founder Soon-Shiong.

The market read the transaction as an extension of Soon-Shiong’s cytokine and cancer-vaccine strategy.

NantWorks, a Nant affiliate, received a one-year exclusive right to negotiate a license to PDS0101, PDS Biotech’s HPV-targeted immunotherapy.



Shares of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) closed up 6% on Monday as investors treated a PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) financing as a constructive signal for founder and Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong.

PDS Biotech said it completed the initial close of a Nant Capital-led PIPE of up to $22.3 million and seated Soon-Shiong on its board — tying IBRX’s public face to a second immunotherapy platform. PDSB stock closed up 35% on Monday.

Nant Capital is Soon-Shiong's investment vehicle. It is also a major IBRX stockholder and has repeatedly financed ImmunityBio through affiliated notes and equity conversions.

What PDS Closed

At the initial close, PDS sold stock, pre-funded warrants, and accompanying warrants for about $11.3 million in gross proceeds. A second tranche of $11 million — $10 million from Nant Capital and $1 million from AB Group Ltd. — is due if PDS submits a registrational late-stage protocol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PDS0301 designed with Nant. Proceeds are slated for debt repayment, working capital, and late-stage development.

Why Traders Linked The News To IBRX

The market read the transaction as an extension of Soon-Shiong’s cytokine and cancer-vaccine strategy rather than a one-off personal investment. James Banaag, NantBio's chief financial officer, joined the PDS board with him. NantWorks, a Nant affiliate, received a one-year exclusive right to negotiate a license to PDS0101, PDS Biotech’s HPV-targeted immunotherapy.

That option is the closest commercial link to the ImmunityBio orbit. It does not transfer PDS0101 to IBRX and does not guarantee a license. It does put a Nant entity first in line if talks advance, which some holders viewed as optional pipeline adjacency to ImmunityBio’s commercial ANKTIVA franchise. In the U.S., ANKTIVA plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine is approved for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.

“PDS Biotechnology is developing promising novel cancer vaccines and immunocytokines that have demonstrated the potential to harness the power of the immune system to transform cancer care,” Soon-Shiong said.

How Did IBRX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about IBRX stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for Anktiva pushing the company’s market valuation into large-cap territory, as GLP-1 drugs helped Eli Lilly and Co. pass a market cap of $1 trillion.

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IBRX has gained 323% year-to-date. PDSB, meanwhile, fell 48%.

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