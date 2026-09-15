Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown of the development of AI capabilities.

The S&P 500 ended Monday 0.5% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.3%.

Chipmaker stocks fell following Amodei’s call for a slowdown in AI development.

OpenAI won’t go public this year, CEO Sam Altman told Fortune in an interview.

U.S. stock indices fell on Monday amid ongoing industry-wide calls for a slowdown in AI development as security concerns emerge, while higher yields continued to weigh on investor appetite for riskier bets.

The S&P 500 ended Monday 0.5% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.3%. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalizations, fell about 0.4%.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.4%, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ended Monday 0.7% lower, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) eased 4.4%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) dropped 5.3%, tracking weakness in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Tech (MU). The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) ended 1.3% lower.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for QQQ, SPY, and DIA was ‘bearish,’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.3% 52,421.20 S&P 500 -0.5% 7,619.98 Nasdaq 100 -0.8% 29,127.16

In a 3,800-word essay, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei advocated moderating the pace of cutting-edge AI development to mitigate safety risks and prevent superintelligent systems from escaping human authority. The statement gained backing from top industry leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceXAI’s Elon Musk.

Adding to AI safety needs, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) unveiled a draft policy on Monday governing the development of its frontline artificial intelligence models, explicitly mandating that its systems remain subordinate to human oversight and rejecting the pursuit of unchecked, fully autonomous superintelligence.

“What really happened? Surely something big enough to spook Dario, Sam, and Elon into rare agreement,” Giuseppe Sette at Reflexivity told Bloomberg in an interview. “Whatever it was, it was probably stopped at the last minute, just before disaster struck. With China in the race, though, we don’t expect any major slowdown.”

In commodity markets, crude prices advanced following Saudi Arabia’s shutdown of a crucial pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, though gains moderated later in the session. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 1.3% to finish at $101.39 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 1% to settle at $105.68. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields also continued last week’s climb.

Investor attention for this week will solely remain on the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a roughly 92% likelihood of a rate hike, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Key Trending Stocks

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): The company unveiled a draft policy on Monday governing the development of its frontline artificial intelligence models, explicitly mandating that its systems remain subordinate to human oversight.

Roblox (RBLX): The company laid out plans around game discovery, creator tools, and expanding how players access Roblox.

Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet’s YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) have joined forces to launch a unified advocacy coalition to shape federal entertainment policy, Axios reported Monday.

Oracle (ORCL): Business Insider reported that the company had begun a fresh round of layoffs.

Cybersecurity stocks (CRWD) (PANW) (OKTA) gained as fresh warnings from leading artificial intelligence executives put AI-driven cyberattack risks and demand for stronger security tools back in focus.

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