Microsoft released a draft 37-page “Humanist AI Code of Conduct” to keep superintelligence strictly under human control.

Microsoft’s proposed framework explicitly rejects autonomous superintelligence, establishing that AI models must remain subordinate to human direction.

CEO Satya Nadella backed calls for a deliberate pacing of frontier model development, joining executives from Anthropic and OpenAI.

The tech giant opened a six-week feedback window to refine the rules, aiming to finalize the governing blueprint ahead of training its 2027 frontline AI models.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) unveiled a draft policy on Monday governing the development of its frontline artificial intelligence models, explicitly mandating that its systems remain subordinate to human oversight and rejecting the pursuit of unchecked, fully autonomous superintelligence.

The document, titled the "Humanist AI Code of Conduct," sets strict boundaries for models built by the company’s dedicated consumer and enterprise AI unit.

The policy establishes clear safeguards that state AI models must never resist human intervention or shutdown, must avoid deceptive tactics or sycophancy, and must treat any violation of ethical boundaries as a systemic failure rather than a goal to optimize around.

The policy also draws a sharp operational boundary between synthetic intelligence and human life, specifying that Microsoft models will not be designed to imitate consciousness nor be granted legal rights or personhood.

Rejecting The Unchecked AI Race

The release comes as major artificial intelligence laboratories face mounting global scrutiny over the rapid escalation of model capabilities and real-world safety risks. Rather than pursuing an all-purpose autonomous system at any cost, Microsoft's new blueprint establishes that utility and safety must take precedence over pure model scale.

"Humanist AI rejects the race to produce an all-purpose superintelligence that could evade safeguards," the document states. "We are building something fundamentally useful and safe even if that means compromising on ultimate generality, autonomy, or capability."

The framework bars AI models from assisting in autonomous weapons development, offensive cyber operations, or concealed chain-of-thought reasoning that hides decision-making logic from human operators.

Nadella Endorses Deliberate Pacing And AI Alignment

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella reinforced the philosophy in a statement published on X, aligning the company with a growing chorus of tech executives calling for a more measured approach to frontier AI progress.

"Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it's not worth pursuing," Nadella wrote.

Joining A Global Safety Movement

Microsoft's initiative coincides with broader momentum across the tech sector to establish firmer guardrails. Industry leaders including Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Google DeepMind Co-Founder Demis Hassabis have recently advocated for industry-wide safety standards and independent auditing to manage existential risks associated with highly autonomous systems.

Microsoft has opened the draft Code of Conduct to a six-week public consultation period, seeking input from ethicists, legal experts, policy experts, and the general public. Following revisions later this year, Microsoft plans to use the finalized code as its primary governing document to guide model training and deployment for 2027 and beyond.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Microsoft (MSFT) was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter and engagement on the stock were up about 518% over the previous session, according to Stocktwits data.

MSFT stock has gained 4.5% year-to-date.