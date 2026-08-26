Minutes from Federal Reserve discount rate meetings revealed that four of the 12 regional Reserve Bank directors pushed for higher interest rates.

Four regional Federal Reserve Bank boards—Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas City, and Dallas—voted to raise the primary credit rate in the Fed's late-July policy meeting.

The Board of Governors unanimously voted to keep the primary credit rate at 3.75%, supporting the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) benchmark decision to hold borrowing costs in a target range of 3.50% to 3.75%.

Data from CME FedWatch Tool showed traders pricing in a 65.6% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting.

Newly released meeting minutes on Tuesday revealed that four regional Reserve Bank boards advocated for an interest rate hike ahead of the central bank's monetary policy gathering in late July.

According to minutes of the Federal Reserve Board’s discount rate meetings held on July 20 and July 29, directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas City, and Dallas voted to raise the primary credit rate by 25 basis points to 4%.

The regional recommendations highlight intensifying concern that inflation risks remain uncomfortably high, even as Washington policymakers chose to hold steady.

Regional Directors Push For Tightening

The push for tighter credit originated earlier in July. Directors from the Cleveland and Minneapolis Fed banks voted on July 16 to recommend raising the primary credit discount rate from 3.75% to 4%. By July 23, the Kansas City and Dallas Fed banks joined them, forming a four-bank bloc favoring tighter policy.

Directors representing the remaining eight regional banks—New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, and San Francisco—advocated keeping the primary credit rate unchanged at 3.75%.

In their assessments, directors reported generally stable economic expansion and steady job growth, though several noted persistent labor shortages for specialized positions and ongoing investments in artificial intelligence to boost operational efficiency. However, directors repeatedly raised red flags about heightened consumer price sensitivity and rising fuel costs driven by global tensions.

Despite the regional push, the Fed’s Board of Governors in Washington declined to act on the rate-hike requests. Board members voted unanimously at both meetings to maintain the primary credit rate at 3.75%, reinforcing the FOMC’s decision to keep its target federal funds rate range between 3.50% and 3.75%.

According to the latest readings from the CME FedWatch Tool, futures traders place a 65.6% probability on the Federal Reserve holding the federal funds rate steady at its upcoming September 16 monetary policy meeting. Meanwhile, the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike dropped to 34.4% from 41.4% in previous weeks.

Looking further ahead into the autumn meetings, rate futures pricing reflects a growing consensus that borrowing costs will remain elevated or potentially tick higher, with futures markets pricing in less than a 25% chance of any policy easing before the end of the year.

Bond Yields Climb

The broader interest-rate environment continues to respond to underlying inflation trends and rising government-bond yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, along with the long-duration 30-year yield, soared in recent sessions as traders price in "higher-for-longer" policy rate expectations and assessed ballooning fiscal debt.

The iShares 20+ year Treasury ETF (TLT) rose 1.2% on Tuesday.

The market shift follows the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Headline CPI rose 3.36% (rounded to 3.4%) year over year, driven largely by elevated energy costs.

The SPDR S&P 500 index (SPY), the Invesco QQQ (QQQ), and the Dow Jones Index (DIA) gained between 0.3% and 0.6% on Tuesday.

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