Wood remains highly bullish on SpaceX, calling it a potential “most important company in global history.”

On Tuesday, ARK added 105,108 SpaceX shares valued at about $12.2 million and 40,281 Tesla shares valued at $12.4 million.

Over Monday and Tuesday, ARK bought about $47.3 million in combined SpaceX and Tesla shares.

The FCC restricted new Chinese humanoid and quadruped robots, along with connected power inverters tied to AI infrastructure.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought more SpaceX and Tesla shares for a second straight day as the Trump administration moved against new Chinese robotics imports, putting America’s AI and automation ambitions back in focus.

SPCX stock is down about 2% in overnight trading heading into Wednesday, while TSLA shares are off more than 1%. SpaceX snapped a two-session losing streak with a 3% gain on Tuesday, while Tesla extended its decline to a fifth consecutive session.

ARK Keeps Buying TSLA And SPCX

ARK’s latest disclosures show it bought 105,108 SpaceX shares worth about $12.2 million and 40,281 Tesla shares worth $12.4 million on Tuesday. The largest purchases were made through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which added 70,773 SpaceX shares and 26,920 Tesla shares.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought another 15,213 SpaceX shares and 5,785 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) picked up 9,426 SpaceX shares and 5,119 Tesla shares. The ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX) added 9,696 SpaceX shares and 2,457 Tesla shares.

Over Monday and Tuesday, ARK bought a combined 229,651 SpaceX shares and 68,145 Tesla shares, totaling $47.3 million. Wood has been particularly vocal about SpaceX, recently saying that the rocket and satellite company could become the “most important company in global history.” Her thesis stretches beyond space launches to Starlink’s communications network and the potential for future space-based infrastructure. Meanwhile, Tesla’s case centers on autonomous driving, robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot.

Trump Takes Aim At Chinese Robots

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday restricted imports of new Chinese humanoid and quadruped robots, as well as connected power inverters used in renewable energy, batteries, grids and data centers, citing cybersecurity and supply-chain risks.

The restrictions carry particular relevance for Tesla as Musk pushes deeper into humanoid robotics. Chinese companies have become formidable competitors in the emerging market, with Unitree holding just under a fifth of global humanoid robot share, according to Counterpoint Research. The company has also partnered with Nvidia to use Blackwell technology in its robots. Tesla, meanwhile, is betting that Optimus could eventually become a major business alongside EV and autonomous transportation.

Power infrastructure is another piece of the policy shift. China is the world’s largest inverter producer, led by companies including Sungrow and Huawei, while the rapid construction of U.S. data centers is increasing demand for equipment connecting power generation and storage to the grid.

SpaceX Faces Its Next Big Test

ARK’s renewed SpaceX buying comes ahead of two events that could test Wood’s conviction. SpaceX is due to report its first quarterly earnings as a public company on Aug.4. Then, on Aug.6, as many as 911.5 million locked-up shares could become eligible for sale, potentially creating another source of pressure on a stock already well below its post-listing peak.

The weakness has persisted despite progress at Starship. Its latest test flight accomplished several major objectives, including deploying Starlink V3 satellites, relighting a Raptor engine in space and completing an intact splashdown while maintaining telemetry. Wood has viewed that disconnect between operational progress and share-price weakness as an opportunity. After Monday’s purchases, she highlighted Starship’s successful splashdown while arguing that the market was climbing a “wall of worry.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was split despite 'high' message volume, with Tesla traders turning 'bearish' while SpaceX sentiment remained 'bullish.'

One user said, “$SPCX Expecting that there will be a lot of selling next week when the lockup expires. For a cash burning company with a market cap way up at $1.5 trillion, any rational person not named Musk would want to diversify some of their shares out of SpaceX upon lockup expiry.”

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Another user warned, “The fund (ARK) automatically purchases when stock goes down and sells when stock goes up but the sales do not make news. They are basically trading. This works as long as the stock, despite luckluster fundamentals, goes back up and I believe it influences retailers to buy as well and it is one of the reasons the stock price is completely disconnected from its fundamentals.”

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SpaceX shares are down about 24% over the past month, while Tesla has fallen roughly 32% year to date, making it the worst-performing member of the “Magnificent Seven.”

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