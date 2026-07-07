Agios said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Priority Review to its supplemental new drug application for Mitapivat in sickle cell disease.

Agios submitted the application under the accelerated approval pathway based on positive data from its Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.

The FDA is expected to make its decision by November 1, 2026.

RBC Capital raised its price target to $32 from $28 while maintaining a ‘Sector Perform’ rating, according to The Fly.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) jumped more than 14% to their highest level in over seven months after the company secured a key regulatory milestone for its sickle cell disease therapy, while upbeat Wall Street expectations ahead of second-quarter earnings further boosted investor sentiment.

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AGIO shares also clocked their biggest single-day gains in over three months.

FDA Speeds Up Mitapivat Review

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Priority Review to Agios’ supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Mitapivat in sickle cell disease. If approved, Mitapivat would become the first oral pyruvate kinase (PK) activator available for patients with the condition, with the FDA expected to make its decision by Nov. 1, 2026.

The Priority Review designation shortens the FDA’s review timeline from the standard 10 months to six months for therapies that could offer meaningful improvements for serious diseases.

Agios submitted the application under the accelerated approval pathway based on positive data from its Phase 2 and Phase 3 Rise Up trials in patients aged 16 and older with sickle cell disease. The biotech firm is also conducting a separate Phase 3 confirmatory trial to support approval.

In November 2025, the company reported that Mitapivat met the study’s primary endpoint by significantly improving hemoglobin response compared with placebo. However, it did not significantly reduce sickle cell pain crises or improve fatigue.

Analysts Remain Optimistic Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Wall Street turned increasingly positive on Agios ahead of the second-quarter earnings season. According to The Fly, RBC Capital raised its price target to $32 from $28 while maintaining a ‘Sector Perform’ rating, citing expectations for a “seasonally strong” biotech earnings season.

Agios is expected to report its Q2 earnings on July 30.

Meanwhile, BofA lifted its price target on the stock to $46 from $40 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm said consensus revenue expectations of $26.9 million appear achievable, given that Mitapivat generated $20.7 million in worldwide revenue in Q1. However, the brokerage said reimbursement trends and the conversion of prescriptions into paid sales are the key factors to watch.

Retail’s Take On AGIO

Retail sentiment surrounding AGIO on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

AGIO shares have gained more than 56% so far this year.

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