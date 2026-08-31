First came ghosting, then breadcrumbing. Now, there's a new dating trend called 'dial-toning'. You've stopped talking, but you're still connected online. Why is Gen Z doing this? We break it down.

Today's dating world is a real maze, isn't it? We've all gotten used to confusing terms like ghosting, benching, and breadcrumbing. Now, there's a new word to add to that list: 'dial-toning'. This trend is going viral among the Gen Z crowd.

So, what exactly is dial-toning? It's a situation where two people have pretty much stopped talking. The daily chats, the meetups, the phone calls – everything has stopped. The relationship is basically over. But here's the catch: nobody has unfollowed or blocked the other person. You haven't been unmatched on the dating app either. It’s exactly like a phone that keeps giving a dial tone, but no one ever picks up the call.

So, why is this trend catching on?

Psychologists believe it’s linked to a few specific Gen Z mindsets.

1. Keeping the door open: Many Gen Z-ers are scared of ending things for good. They keep thinking, "What if I want to talk to them again in the future? What if things get better?" So, instead of unmatching or blocking, they keep the option open. It's like having an emotional safety net.

2. Avoiding conflict: Let's be honest, telling someone "I don't want to be in this relationship anymore" takes a lot of courage. Dial-toning is the easy way to avoid that difficult conversation. There are no fights, no tears – you just slowly reduce contact until there's nothing left.

3. Social media curiosity: Sometimes, even if you don't like the person anymore, checking their life updates becomes a habit. Unmatching them would mean you can't satisfy that curiosity. So, you remain a silent follower, just watching from the sidelines.

But is this healthy?

Relationship experts say dial-toning is not healthy at all. It creates a strange confusion for both people. The relationship hasn't ended, but it's not going anywhere either. This makes it much harder to move on. So, if you feel a relationship isn't working out, it's much better to be brave, have a direct conversation, and get a clean break.