A couple working from Manali has gone viral after claiming their monthly expenses are less than Rs 12,000. But how much do they really pay for rent, and why is their video dividing the internet?

In a world where city life is getting more expensive and stressful, a video has popped up on social media that's making everyone sit up and take notice. In the video, a married couple claims they are working from home in the beautiful tourist town of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and their total monthly expense is less than ₹12,000.

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The couple shared the video on their Instagram account, @twovagabondmonks, giving a full breakdown of their monthly costs. And honestly, the numbers have left many people completely surprised.

₹5,000 Rent for a Himalayan View

In the video, the couple explains that they live in a one-room-kitchen apartment. The best part? Their window opens to a direct view of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks. The monthly rent for this home is just ₹5,000.

They did mention that the flat wasn't fully furnished, so they had to buy the necessary items themselves. On top of that, their electricity bill is less than ₹300, which is considered very low compared to big cities.

Home-Cooked Meals and Walking Save Thousands

According to the couple, they mostly cook their meals at home. This keeps their monthly grocery expenses limited to about ₹4,000. When they feel like eating out or can't cook for some reason, they visit local cafes, which adds an extra expense of around ₹1,500.

Since both of them work from home, they don't need to commute to an office every day. For getting around nearby areas, they prefer to walk, which keeps their vehicle and petrol costs down to just ₹500 a month.

Social Media is Divided: Some Praise, Some Question

After the video went viral, people on the internet had very different reactions. Many users praised the couple's lifestyle and their smart way of living a better life on a small budget. One user wrote, "They are living for a whole month in the amount people spend on a trip to Manali."

However, some people also raised questions about their claims. They argued that transport and other facilities in Himachal Pradesh are not that cheap. One user commented that taxis in Manali are quite expensive, so managing a whole month's travel in just ₹500 is not easy.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has once again sparked the debate: is it possible to leave the expensive city life behind for a more affordable and peaceful life in the mountains? This is exactly why the video is trending and has become a hot topic of discussion.