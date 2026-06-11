A remote employee living in Manali revealed that he spends around ₹21,000 a month on rent, food, gym and daily expenses. His breakdown of mountain life costs went viral, with social media users calling his lifestyle affordable and aspirational.

As remote work continues to give professionals the flexibility to live away from crowded cities, many are choosing quieter destinations that offer a better quality of life. One such example is Ajay, a corporate employee working remotely from Manali, Himachal Pradesh. In a video shared on social media, he detailed his monthly expenses and revealed how much it costs him to maintain his lifestyle in the mountains. The clip quickly gained attention online, with many users expressing surprise at the affordability of mountain life, while others compared the expenses with those in metropolitan cities.

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Rent and Utility Expenses

Introducing himself in the video, Ajay said that he lives alone in a rented 1BHK apartment in Manali. According to him, the accommodation costs ₹14,000 per month, including Wi-Fi and electricity charges.

Grocery and Food Costs

Ajay explained that he follows a gym-focused diet and prefers to cook his own meals. He spends around ₹3,500 per month on groceries.

However, on days when he does not feel like cooking, he orders food from outside. He estimated that these occasional meals cost him around ₹500 per week.

Fitness and Daily Routine

To maintain his fitness routine, Ajay has joined a local gym. While the membership was originally priced at ₹1,800 per month, he said he negotiated the fee down to ₹1,500 per month.

For transportation, he mostly prefers walking, which also helps him complete his daily step count. As a result, his commuting expenses are almost negligible.

Total Monthly Cost of Living in Manali

Adding up all his major expenses, Ajay said that his total monthly cost of living in the mountains comes to approximately ₹21,000.

He shared the video with the caption, "Cost of living in mountains."

How Did Social Media React?

The video sparked discussion among social media users, with many sharing their views on the cost of living in Manali.

One user commented: "That's relatively cheap though!."

Second user commented: "The rent is almost like a metro city."

Third user commented: "You are living a dream."