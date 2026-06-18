It's the sixth day of the waxing moon in the Jyeshtha month. A mother-in-law fans her son-in-law with a palm-leaf fan, chanting “Shat, Shat, Shat”. This isn't just a gesture of love. According to folk beliefs, this fan and chant are meant to ward off the evil eye and illnesses.

When the month of Jyeshtha arrives, there's a festive buzz in Bengali homes. It’s a time for new sons-in-law, delicious Ilish and Chingri dishes, and a mother-in-law with a palm-leaf fan in her hand. But why is this fan used only on Jamai Shasthi? And what exactly does chanting “Shat, Shat, Shat” mean?

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Story 1: The Mythological Blessing of Devi Shasthi

According to folklore, Devi Shasthi is the protector of children. It is believed that she roams the world during the month of Jyeshtha. That's why on this day, mothers perform a puja, praying for the well-being of their children and son-in-law.

So, why the palm-leaf fan? In villages, the palm tree was once considered a 'Kalpataru' or a wish-fulfilling tree. The fan made from its leaves provides a cool breeze, offering relief from the scorching summer heat. A mother-in-law fanning her son-in-law in the Jyeshtha heat was a symbol of her affection. Over time, this became a firm tradition.

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Story 2: The Folk Remedy to Ward Off the 'Evil Eye'

What's the deal with chanting “Shat, Shat, Shat” three times? Bengalis believe that repeating something three times breaks any evil spell.

Elders used to say that when a son-in-law visits, everyone comes to see him. All the praise can lead to 'nazar' or the evil eye. If the evil eye is cast, the son-in-law might fall ill, bringing misfortune to the family. So, while fanning him, the mother-in-law chants “Shat, Shat” to ward off that evil eye. The word 'Shat' is used as a sound to cut through curses or negativity. Some also say 'Shat' is a short form of 'Shasthi Ma's name'.

Story 3: A Play on Numbers

The festival falls on the sixth day (Shasthi) of the waxing moon in the Jyeshtha month. The word 'Shat' is thought to be derived from 'Shasthi'. There's also a tradition of offering the son-in-law 6 types of fruits and 6 kinds of sweets. Here, the number 6 is considered auspicious. Chanting “Shat, Shat, Shat” is also seen as a wish for the son-in-law to have a long life of 60 years.

The 3 'Secret Powers' of the Palm-Leaf Fan, according to folk belief:

1. Coolness: The breeze from an electric fan is dry. The palm-leaf fan gives a moist, cool breeze that keeps the son-in-law's head cool during the hot 'Loo' winds of Jyeshtha.

2. Purity: The palm tree is considered an auspicious plant. It's believed that evil forces cannot enter through a palm-leaf fan.

3. Sound: The gentle rustling of the fan, combined with the “Shat, Shat” chant, works like a mantra. It has a calming effect on the mind.

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Jamai Shasthi Today

These days, we have ACs and table fans. The palm-leaf fan is often just a decorative item in many homes. But the “Shat, Shat, Shat” chant is still very much alive. That's because it's not just a sound; it's a mother-in-law's love. It’s her prayer: “May no one's evil eye fall upon my son-in-law.”

In the end, there's no superstition behind this Jamai Shasthi ritual. It's all about a mother's concern and a way of life rooted in nature, typical of rural Bengal. The palm leaf and the 'Shat Shat' chant together offer the son-in-law both a cool breeze and a warm blessing.

So, the next time your mother-in-law fans you, just smile. Understand that her “Shat, Shat, Shat” holds 60 years' worth of love.