The summer heat is getting unbearable, right? Everyone's feeling drained and low on energy. If you're looking for a quick fix, we have a fantastic Shahi Mango Drink recipe that you can whip up at home in just 5 minutes. It's the perfect way to cool down and feel refreshed instantly.

The heat this year is really breaking all records, and everyone is feeling completely drained. With all the heat and humidity, we're sweating more and our energy levels are hitting rock bottom. People are trying all sorts of things to get some relief. So, we're here to tell you about a drink that will give you instant relief from the heat, and you can make it at home in just 5 minutes. This drink is made with mangoes and tastes absolutely amazing.

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How to make Shahi Mango Drink at home

Everyone is struggling with the heat. We all just want a break from it. Many people are turning to cold drinks and soft drinks from the market, but the relief they offer is only temporary. That's why we're sharing a homemade drink recipe that will leave you feeling completely refreshed all day long. We're talking about the Shahi Mango Drink. Let's see what you'll need to make it...

Also read: Mango Recipe: This 3-Ingredient 'Aam Bhapa Doi' Is The Perfect Summer Send-off!

Ingredients for Shahi Mango Drink

- Ripe mangoes - 2 (chopped)

- Cold milk - 1 cup

- Sugar - 2–3 spoons (or to taste)

- Vanilla ice cream - 2–3 scoops

- Ice cubes - 8-10 (optional)

- Dry fruits - cashews, almonds, pistachios

- Cherries or tutti-frutti - for garnish

- Sabja seeds - 2 tablespoons (soaked)

- Falooda sev - half a cup

- Rose syrup - 4-5 tablespoons

How to prepare the Shahi Mango Drink

First, wash the mangoes properly and cut them into small pieces. Next, put the mango pieces, milk, and sugar into a mixer and blend until you get a smooth shake. Sometimes, a few mango chunks might remain, so just blend it again to be sure. After that, take a large glass and pour the rose syrup in first. Then, add the falooda sev and the soaked sabja seeds. Now, pour the mango shake you prepared into the glass. Top it off with 2 to 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream. Finally, garnish with chopped dry fruits, cherries, or tutti-frutti. You can also add a few ice cubes if you like. Your cool and delicious Shahi Mango Drink is ready to be served! This drink tastes best after breakfast or in the afternoon. It not only cools down your body but also helps you feel fresh for a long time.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What should I do if I want the Shahi Mango Drink to be thicker?

If you want a thicker shake, just don't add the milk.

2. Can I add saffron or cardamom powder to enhance the flavour?

The recipe uses rose syrup for flavour, but if you prefer the taste of saffron or cardamom instead of rose, you can definitely use them.

Also read: Mango Storage: Are They Spoiling Too Fast? Try These Simple Tricks!