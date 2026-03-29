When is Jamai Sasthi 2026? All You Need to Know About Date, Rituals & Timings
Already planning for Jamai Sasthi 2026? We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the date, shubh muhurat, and puja rules for this special Bengali festival so you don't miss a thing.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
Jamai Sasthi is one of the biggest festivals in the Bengali calendar. It's more than just a ritual; it's a social and religious event that strengthens the bond between a son-in-law and his in-laws, celebrated with great fanfare in West Bengal and Tripura.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
According to the Bishuddha Siddhanta Panjika, Jamai Sasthi in 2026 falls on Saturday, 20th June (4th Ashadh, 1433 in the Bengali calendar). The Sasthi tithi begins at 4:59 PM on Friday, 19th June 2026, and ends at 3:46 PM on Saturday, 20th June 2026.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
As per Hindu scriptures, people worship Goddess Sasthi, the goddess of children and fertility, on this day. A popular folktale says a housewife once wrongly blamed the goddess's vehicle, a cat, for theft. The angry goddess took away her child, but returned him after the housewife observed a strict fast to please her.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
This festival is also called 'Aranya Sasthi'. In the old days, people would worship nature by creating a symbolic representation of a forest or performing the rituals inside a forest.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
On Jamai Sasthi, mothers-in-law follow several rituals with great devotion. They wake up early, bathe, wear new clothes, and perform the puja for Goddess Sasthi. When the son-in-law arrives, they welcome him with an aarti and apply a sacred tilak of curd or sandalwood on his forehead. They also tie a holy yellow thread from the puja on his wrist and bless him with paddy and durva grass.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
Following an old tradition, the mother-in-law fans her son-in-law with a new palm-leaf fan, chanting "Shaat-shaat-shaat" three times to wish him a long and protected life. This day also involves exchanging gifts. The son-in-law receives new clothes or other valuable items, and he, in turn, brings sweets, fruits, and gifts for the in-laws.
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Jamai Sasthi 2026
Bengali families celebrate Jamai Sasthi with great joy. Mothers-in-law start the festival by worshipping Goddess Sasthi and praying for their family's well-being. They welcome the son-in-law with a tilak as a sign of love and respect. In return, the son-in-law should also touch his mother-in-law's feet to seek her blessings.
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