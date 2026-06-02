Jamai Sasthi is just around the corner. Instead of the usual ilish and chingri, why not surprise your son-in-law with 'Aam-Bhetki Paturi'? The tang of raw mango, the soft Bhetki fish, the punch of mustard-poppy seed paste, and the smoky aroma from the banana leaf will make him polish off a plate of rice in no time.

Jamai Sasthi means a grand feast, where the son-in-law is pampered with a five-course meal. But in this scorching heat, serving rich food might just annoy him. You need something light, tangy, spicy-sweet, and yet special. The solution? Aam-Bhetki Paturi. Just imagine: you unwrap the banana leaf, a puff of aromatic steam escapes, carrying the scent of raw mango and pungent mustard. Inside, you find a perfectly cooked, melt-in-your-mouth Bhetki fillet. Mixed with rice, it's pure bliss. This is a fusion take on the traditional paturi. Raw mango helps beat the heat and aids digestion. And Bhetki? It's the king of fishes when it comes to pampering your jamai. Let's learn this secret mother-in-law recipe.

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What you'll need: (Makes 4 pieces, for 2-3 people)

1. Bhetki fillets: 4 pieces, about 100g each. Boneless and skinless. You can also use Ilish.

2. Raw mango: 1 medium-sized, peeled and thinly sliced.

3. White mustard seeds: 2 tbsp, soaked for 10 minutes.

4. Black mustard seeds: 1 tsp.

5. Poppy seeds: 1.5 tbsp, soaked.

6. Grated coconut: 3 tbsp.

7. Green chillies: 6-7, adjust to your spice preference.

8. Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp.

9. Salt: To taste.

10. Sugar: 1/2 tsp, to balance the tanginess.

11. Mustard oil: 4 tbsp.

12. Banana leaves: 4 pieces, lightly roasted to make them pliable. If you don't have them, use foil.

13. Thread: For tying the parcels.

Here's how to make it:

Step 1: Marinate the fish

Wash the Bhetki fillets and pat them dry. Rub them with salt, turmeric, and 1 tsp of mustard oil. Let it marinate for 10 minutes. This gets rid of any raw smell and helps the flavours seep in.

Step 2: Prepare the paturi paste

In a mixer grinder, combine the soaked white and black mustard seeds, poppy seeds, grated coconut, 4 green chillies, salt, and sugar. Use very little water to make a thick paste. Here's a trick to prevent the mustard from turning bitter: add a green chilli and a pinch of salt while grinding. Once the paste is ready, mix in 2 tbsp of mustard oil. This paste is the heart and soul of the paturi.

Step 3: Assemble the parcels

Lightly roast the banana leaves over an open flame so they don't crack. Now, place a spoonful of the masala paste in the centre of a leaf. Place a marinated fish fillet on top. Add another spoonful of masala over the fish. Arrange 2-3 slices of raw mango on top. Add one whole green chilli. Drizzle 1 tsp of raw mustard oil over everything. Now, fold the leaf from all sides to create a parcel and tie it securely with a thread. If you're using foil, wrap it tightly.

Step 4: Steam it

Heat a non-stick pan and brush it with 1 tsp of oil. Place the paturi parcels on the pan and cover it. Cook on low flame for 7-8 minutes on each side, for a total of 15 minutes. When the banana leaf gets a charred look, you know you'll get that lovely smoky flavour. Alternatively, you can steam them in a pressure cooker. Pour 1 cup of water in the cooker, place a stand, and arrange the paturis on it. Steam for 10 minutes without the whistle. You can also bake them in an oven at 180°C for 15 minutes.

Step 5: Serve hot

Place the hot paturi on a plate. Cut the thread and let your guest open the leaf. A cloud of fragrant steam will greet them. Serve with plain white rice and a dollop of ghee. Not just your son-in-law, even your father-in-law will be floored.

Pro-tips to win hearts:

One, always use fresh Bhetki fillets. Stale fish will fall apart. Fillets from the belly are best as they are oilier. Two, use cold water from the fridge while grinding the mustard paste to prevent it from turning bitter. Three, try to find a raw mango that is slightly tangy-sweet. If it's too sour, the dish might become excessively tangy. Four, if you can't find banana leaves, you can use blanched cabbage leaves. Foil is the last resort. Five, for a creamier texture that's great for summer, add 1 tbsp of whisked curd to the masala. Six, let the assembled paturi rest for 30 minutes before cooking. This allows the fish to absorb the masala better.

What to serve it with:

Number one is hot, steamed white rice. Serve it with some musur dal and thinly sliced potato fries (jhuri aloo bhaja). Two, it also pairs wonderfully with Basanti Pulao. Three, a side of cucumber-onion-lemon salad. Four, finish the meal with some mango chutney or mishti doi. And there you have it, your Jamai Sasthi feast is complete.

This summer, instead of loading up your son-in-law with oily, heavy food, serve him this tangy, spicy, and smoky Aam-Bhetki Paturi. It's light on the stomach, easy to make, and looks incredibly royal. After this meal, your son-in-law won't stop thanking his mother-in-law. And we guarantee the neighbour aunty will come asking for the recipe.

Disclaimer: Please skip the mustard if you have an allergy. Pregnant women should consult their doctor if the raw mango is too sour. Please check the fish carefully for any bones.