Lost 30 kilograms? A Bengaluru lady offers the 'best' weight reduction advice she learned, including keeping goals hidden and avoiding peer pressure.

Losing weight is more than just food and exercise; staying consistent might also involve learning to handle outside perspectives. A Bengaluru-based lady, @snimsdiary on Instagram, who has dropped 30 kg, gave the "greatest advice" for those on a weight-loss journey in an August 26 video.

'Move in quiet' on your weight loss journey.

In the video, she stated that the best advice she could give someone starting or currently on a weight-reduction journey is to "move in silence".

"The single best piece of advise I can give you regarding a weight reduction journey that you may be starting or are now on, as someone who has dropped 30 kg, is to walk in quiet. "Don't tell anyone about your goals, journey, or plans," she said. She advised keeping weight reduction goals confidential unless they are discussed with persons who truly care about the person's well-being.

How others may impede your success. People may be supportive at first, but they will become less encouraging if they see someone sticking to their schedule and seeing obvious changes.

"As soon as you start actually showing up regularly, as soon as you start seeing changes, as soon as they start seeing that you are actually becoming a better person, they're going to start to sabotage you," she said.

She described being pushed to indulge with statements like, "One drink won't hurt, one cupcake won't hurt, and this dessert won't hurt." She also stated that others may wonder why someone is "so uptight" or taking their weight reduction journey "too seriously".

The inventor also discussed receiving remarks about being "too skinny" and being informed that weight reduction was "not that significant." "But it is. It is that serious and that deep," she added, adding that she had gone through this herself before adjusting her attitude to her ambitions.

'Keep it to yourself.'





"I realised that it makes people uncomfortable if they see somebody else doing the things that they wish they could or they had the discipline to," she said. Rather than allowing social pressure to undermine progress, she advised being cautious about who learns about your ambitions.

"My recommendation is to just keep it to yourself or only share with people who genuinely have your best interest at heart," she said.

She continued by asking individuals not to let others interfere with their success: "Don't let peer pressure derail your whole journey. Don't let those who aren't striving to shine, who aren't attempting to improve themselves, derail your growth."

Readers should be aware that this material is intended to provide information only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice. Always see your doctor if you have any queries concerning a medical issue.