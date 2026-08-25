Unexplained weight loss along with persistent digestive symptoms can have many causes and does not necessarily mean cancer. Learn which warning signs may warrant medical evaluation and when to seek help.

Digestive problems are something most people tend to put down to their diet, stress or an occasional stomach upset. In many cases, that is exactly what they are. However, when digestive symptoms persist, keep returning or are accompanied by unexplained weight loss, they should not simply be ignored. In some cases, these can be warning signs of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer.

Gastrointestinal cancers refer to cancers that develop anywhere along the digestive system, including the oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, as well as organs such as the liver, pancreas and gallbladder. The symptoms can vary depending on where the cancer develops, and early signs are not always obvious.

Symptoms of Gastrointestinal Cancer

One of the symptoms that deserves particular attention is unintentional weight loss. Losing weight without making changes to your diet or exercise routine may indicate that the body is not absorbing nutrients properly, that appetite has reduced, or that an underlying illness is affecting the body.

For example, stomach cancer may cause symptoms such as feeling full after eating only a small amount, heartburn, indigestion, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty swallowing. Some people might also experience fatigue or see dark or black stools.

But having one or more of these symptoms doesn’t mean a person has cancer. Conditions like Gastritis,

However, having one or more of these symptoms does not mean that a person has cancer. The same complaints can be caused by conditions such as gastritis, acid reflux, ulcers, infections and irritable bowel syndrome. This is why enduring symptoms should be properly evaluated by a medical professional and not self-diagnosed.

It is recommended that one should see a doctor in the event of:

Unexplained or progressive weight loss

Persistent indigestion, heartburn or stomach pain

Changes in bowel movements which do not improve

Recurrent nausea or vomiting

Difficulty swallowing or having food get stuck when swallowing

Having unusual feelings of being full with smaller meals

Presence of blood in the stool or having black, tarry stools

Continuous bloating, lack of appetite or inexplicable fatigue

In case the symptoms are alarming, the doctor will first conduct a thorough history and physical exam before conducting further testing, which will depend on the symptoms. An endoscopy allows your doctor to look inside your digestive tract and take a small tissue sample for testing if necessary. The trick is not to panic at every little bout of indigestion, but at the same time not to normalize symptoms that have become persistent. Gastrointestinal cancers are often more difficult to treat when detected at an advanced stage, but identifying disease earlier can open the door to more effective treatment options.

Paying attention to changes in your body is therefore not about expecting the worst. It is about knowing when something is different from your usual pattern and getting it checked. An unexplained change in weight combined with ongoing digestive problems deserves that attention.

-This article is authored by Dr. Kartik Kulshrestha, Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, Apollo Adlux Hospital Angamaly