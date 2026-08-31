Is your mind always racing with the same thoughts? Can't sleep at night because of endless worries? Overthinking is a huge problem today. A great way to start is by journaling. Write down all your feelings, even the ones you can't explain to anyone.

Does your day start with a long list of worries? What will happen at the office, what did someone say, what might go wrong tomorrow? If you find yourself constantly dwelling on small things and fearing the worst, you're probably overthinking.

Psychologists say that this problem is on the rise, thanks to everyday stress, work pressure, and of course, social media.

This constant overthinking doesn't just mess with your peace of mind. It can seriously affect your sleep, digestion, and even your heart's health. That's why it's so important to break free from this cycle of thoughts. Here are 5 simple ways to help you feel calmer inside.

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1. The 5-4-3-2-1 Grounding Technique: The moment you feel your thoughts are spiralling, try this. Look around and name 5 things you can see. Then, feel 4 things you can touch. Listen for 3 sounds. Identify 2 smells. And finally, focus on 1 thing you can taste. This simple trick pulls your brain back to the present moment and breaks the chain of thoughts.

2. Schedule Your 'Worry Time': This might sound strange, but it works. Schedule a 15-minute 'worry time' for yourself every day. Decide that this is the only time you'll allow yourself to worry. If a stressful thought pops up at any other time, just tell yourself, "I'll think about this during my worry time." This trains your brain not to stress all day long.

3. Write It All Down: Instead of letting thoughts build up in your head, just write them down in a notebook. What are you scared of? What's bothering you? Write it all out. This is called journaling, and even psychologists recommend it. You'll often find that a problem that felt like a mountain in your head looks much smaller on paper.

4. Get Your Body Moving: An idle mind is a workshop for useless thoughts. So, keep your body busy. Go for a 20-minute walk, do some light yoga, or try some breathing exercises. Physical activity releases happy hormones in your brain, which naturally helps to calm you down.

5. Digital Detox: We spend a huge part of our day on our phones, and comparing our lives with others is a major source of anxiety. Try this: stay off your phone for one hour before you sleep and for one hour after you wake up. This small break can give your mind a lot of peace.

Remember, it's normal to have worries. But when those worries start affecting your daily life, you need to take charge. If these tips don't help, don't hesitate to talk to an expert.