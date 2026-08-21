Gardening Tips: 7 Easy Ways to Keep Potted Plants Healthy While You’re Away
Going on holiday? Keep potted plants healthy with simple tricks like thorough watering, straw mulch, shade, grouped pots, DIY wicks and trusted help to prevent dryness.
Water Plants Before You Leave
Give your potted plants a thorough watering before heading out for a holiday. Well-hydrated soil can help plants cope better during your absence. Avoid excessive watering, as waterlogged soil can harm roots.
Add Straw Mulch to Lock in Moisture
A layer of straw can act as a protective cover over the soil. It helps slow evaporation and keeps moisture available for longer. This simple technique can be especially useful during warm and dry conditions.
Move Pots Away From Harsh Sunlight
Relocating potted plants to a shaded or sheltered area can reduce moisture loss. Direct, intense sunlight can make containers dry out faster. Choose a spot that still provides the light your plants need without exposing them to excessive heat.
Group Your Potted Plants Together
Placing pots close to one another can create a more humid environment around the plants. Grouping them in a shaded area can also help reduce evaporation. This is a simple way to make your plants less dependent on frequent watering while you are away.
Try a DIY Water-Wicking System
A cotton strip or natural-fibre rope can be used to transfer water gradually from a container into the soil. One end stays in the water while the other is placed into the potting mix. The setup provides a slow and steady moisture source while you are travelling.
Give Growing Plants Extra Support
Tall or fast-growing plants may need staking before you leave home. Supporting plants such as tomatoes can prevent them from bending or falling while unattended. A little preparation can help protect growing stems and keep the garden tidy.
Ask a Friend or Neighbour for Help
For longer holidays, having someone check on essential plants can provide extra peace of mind. Leave clear instructions about which plants need watering and how often. A trusted helper can spot wilting, dryness or other problems before they become serious.
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