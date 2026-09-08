A viral video showing a woman offering biryani to a Lord Krishna idol sparked outrage, with many believing it was chicken biryani offered on Janmashtami. However, the claim is false; the video is from 2023, and the creator clarified that the biryani was vegetarian, made with paneer and potatoes.

In a viral clip that set social media ablaze over the weekend, a woman was seen offering a plate of biryani to Lord Krishna. The video surfaced online on the occasion of Janmashtami, which fell on Friday, September 4.

In the video, a woman was seen feeding biryani to a Lord Krishna idol, prompting speculation that she was offering chicken biryani as prasad on Janmashtami, which is celebrated across the country with immense devotion and strict adherence to vegetarian offerings. The video has quickly gained traction online, especially on social media.

Believing that the woman offered chicken biryani to Lord Krishna, the devotees on online platforms expressed immense outrage, demanding strict action against the creator for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

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Outrage Over Alleged Offering Chicken Biryani to Lord Krishna

As the video of a woman allegedly offering chicken biryani went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), angry users flooded timelines with severe criticism and condemnation over what they believed was an inappropriate offering to Lord Krishna.

Taking to their X handles, many users expressed outrage over the viral clip, questioning how chicken biryani could allegedly be offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. One user wrote, ‘Lord Krishna served with Chicken Biryani on Janmashtami?’, while others questioned the authenticity of the claim and called for the matter to be investigated.

However, some users appeared to mock the alleged offering, with one X user writing, “Save Hinduism from Hindus truly. Lord Krishna served with Chicken Biryani on Janmashtami?” as the clip continued to draw reactions online.

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The video was circulating on social media without clear context about the food being offered, leading users to assume the dish shown in the clip was chicken biryani. Since the colour of the biryani and the pieces of food visible in the plate made several users speculate that it contained chicken.

Did Woman Offer Chicken Biryani to Lord Krishna?

The video has grabbed attention online, especially after the claim that the woman was offering chicken biryani to Lord Krishna spread widely across social media. However, the speculations that the woman offered chicken biryani to Lord Krishna are misleading.

The video is from December 2023 and is believed to have resurfaced with misleading context on the occasion of Janmashtami. The original creator of the video, Mouli Chakraborty, a makeup artist and YouTuber, clarified at the time that the food being offered to Lord Krishna and the deities was entirely vegetarian.

“This biryani was made from potatoes and paneer. I was feeding rice with potatoes and paneer to the deities. In fact, we had uploaded 2-3 videos clearly showing that it was made with potatoes and paneer.” Mouli said on her YouTube channel, ‘Shampa Chakraborty’.

Therefore, the viral claim that a woman offered chicken biryani to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami is false. The dish shown in the video was a vegetarian preparation made with potatoes and paneer, while the old video has resurfaced with misleading context.

Since the unverified claim has sparked outrage among social media users, it is important to verify the original context of the video before drawing conclusions about the woman or the food being offered.

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