A viral video claiming to show Harmanpreet Kaur taking an extraordinary somersault catch during the Women's Asia Cup has circulated widely. However, the clip is completely fake, an AI-generated deepfake, serving as a cautionary tale about the rise of synthetic media in sports.

In the world of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), deepfakes and digitally manipulated media have made it increasingly difficult to separate reality from fiction. Even AI-generated images and content have become so seamlessly hyper-realistic that they routinely catch seasoned social media users completely off guard.

Amid the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur found herself at the centre of a major online storm. Harmanpreet is currently leading the Women in Blue in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Asia Cup, where the seven-time champions have reached the semifinals.

However, a video claiming to show Harmanpreet Kaur pulling off an extraordinary somersault In a viral video, a batter was hitting a massive six, and Harmanpreet, who was stationed at long-on, appeared to leap and execute a stunning somersault while completing the catch during the tournament has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread confusion and millions of views.

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Harmanpreet’s Somersault Catch Goes Viral

As Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad focus on their campaign, a clip of the India women’s captain’s somersault catch has circulated rapidly across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

In the viral video, a batter was hitting a massive six and Harmanpreet, who was stationed at long-on, appeared to leap and execute a stunning somersault while completing the catch. The footage features the player sprinting across the boundary turf before performing a gravity-defying, full mid-air backflip to complete the dismissal.

The video was shared by an X user, Prof.Sarita Sidh, on her official handle and captioned:

“I am confirmed. You have not seen such a catch in your life.”

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Given the realistic and breathtaking nature of the movement, the post quickly pulled in hundreds of thousands of impressions, leaving numerous casual fans convinced that a genuine fielding miracle had just occurred on the international stage.

The majority of them were confused and unaware of whether the video was authentic match footage or a digital trick, as the physics of the flip looked remarkably smooth at first glance.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Video Was AI-Generated

The viral video of Harmanpreet Kaur taking a stunning somersault catch was completely fake and AI-generated, as it doesn’t represent any real match incident.

If we look at the video, the way she was propelled backward with unnatural physical momentum, combined with hyper-glossy textures and frame-warping artifacts around the boundary rope, clearly exposes its synthetic origin. The Indian jersey details blur intermittently during the mid-air rotation.

Additionally, no such event has ever taken place on a cricket field, be it in the ongoing Asia Cup or other major tournaments, and official broadcasters have no record of the clip. The viral video of Harmanpreet Kaur serves as a cautionary tale about the rising tide of synthetic sports media.

Therefore, such AI-generated videos or images are often created either to mislead oblivious fans or purely for viral amusement. As generative video tools evolve, fans and analysts are urged to cross-reference extraordinary clips with official broadcast archives before treating them as real.

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