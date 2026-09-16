Looking beyond Goa’s famous beaches? Discover five genuinely offbeat places, from Rivona’s ancient caves to Hivrem, Charavane and Pali waterfalls, plus Naroa’s heritage, before they become mainstream.

Do you think that you have already seen Goa? Aside from Baga, Anjuna, and other familiar sunset points, this state harbors another entirely different face that includes forest trails, waterfall visits, ancient caves, and little-known villages that offer a sense of adventure than tourism sightseeing.

While such places are well known among locals and other visitors who trek and discover Goa, when compared with popular beaches and forts of the state, they are quite far from the conventional tourist routes, making them a discovery worth exploring.

1. Rivona - Ancient Caves of Rural Goa

This is one of those spots in Goa that definitely seem very far from what people consider a tourist spot. Located in South Goa, this rural place features ancient caves that were carved by Goa's Buddhists era people and that exist in green landscape of the village. Rivona is considered an undiscovered place that offers caves and natural springs.

The advantage here lies in its rural setting as one may explore the caves together with a drive through the countryside.

2. Hivrem Waterfall – An Adventure Over a Visit to the Beaches

For those who would like to go on a hike in Goa, Hivrem Waterfall will be interesting to see. Hivrem Waterfall is located in Sattari and consists of several seasonal waterfalls and forest trek.

According to travellers' experiences, you should expect to walk around 3-4 kilometres to the waterfalls, some parts of the trek are rather difficult. This is a monsoon destination and one should put on trekking shoes and try not to walk the slippery places alone.

3. Kuske Fall – Forest Detour in South Goa

Hidden in the Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa, Kuske Fall is a lesser-known rain destination set in lush forest environment. The fall become active only in the monsoons and provide peaceful retreat away from Goa's bustling tourist locations.

During the monsoon, the place becomes very picturesque, and is especially attractive for those who are tired of noisy beaches and crowds. Go for monsoon or post-monsoon trip but do not forget to enquire about the weather conditions first.

4. Pali Waterfall – Shivling Waterfalls Trail

Shivling Waterfall, also known as Pali Waterfall, is yet another Sattari destination which will require efforts to enjoy the view. The trek to the waterfalls is around 4 kilometres long, which usually takes about 60-90 minutes.

5. Naroa – An Offbeat Heritage Detour

The Naroa region close to the eastern tip of the Divar island gives visitors an opportunity to experience heritage, and not just any old sightseeing point. This place is connected with the historical Saptakoteshwar temple that dates back to the time of the Kadamba dynasty.

This place will be of particular interest to tourists who would like to see something more in Goa than beaches and nightlife.

There Is More to See in Goa

The charm of all these places lies in the fact that they are yet to be included in itineraries of first-time Goan travelers. If you are looking for an itinerary rich with forest treks, village roads, and surprises, you know where to start.