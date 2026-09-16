Monsoon Hack: Keep Raisins Sweet, Fresh And Moisture-Free With This Simple Trick
Monsoon moisture can make raisins sticky, soggy and prone to spoilage. But a simple kitchen hack can help keep them sweet, fresh and dry for longer, without much effort.
Moisture ruins raisins
Moisture ruins raisins
Monsoon weather brings a lot of moisture into the air. This makes stored raisins sticky and gives them a weird sour smell. You do not need to worry anymore because we have a simple kitchen hack to stop this.
Save those silica gel packets
Save those silica gel packets
Companies always pack tiny silica gel pouches inside new water bottles, bags, or electronic items. You should save these small packets instead of throwing them in the dustbin.
Stick it to the lid
Stick it to the lid
Take the airtight glass or plastic container where you store your raisins. You just need to stick the silica gel packet to the inside of the lid using some double-sided tape.
Raisins stay fresh for months
Raisins stay fresh for months
The silica gel absorbs all the extra moisture inside the container. This simple trick stops the raisins from getting sticky or sour and keeps them fresh for months.
A quick safety warning
A quick safety warning
You must never tear open the silica gel packet under any circumstances. You also need to make sure the packet sticks firmly to the lid so it does not fall directly onto the raisins.
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