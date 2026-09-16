Bengaluru: 5 Must-Visit Places for Festive Food This Gauri-Ganpati Season
Want to savour a yummy festive meal this Gouri-Ganpati season with your family in Bengaluru? We have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more.
Festive food for the win!
The vibe around the festive season feels warm and cosy in Bengaluru. Decorated homes and tonnes of food make celebrating fun. But if you want to cut yourself some slack, you must visit these 5 places in town and enjoy a traditional, simple, yet tasty meal with your family and friends.
The Rameshwaram Cafe (Bommasandra)
Get ready for some Anna Lakshmi Habba Oota featuring Kotte Kadabu, Kara Modaka, Holige, Nucchina Unde, Shavige Puliyogare, and Moong Dal Payasam.
Nirantaram Coffee House (Basavanagudi)
A completely Satvik (no onion, no garlic) traditional banana leaf meal with 24–25+ regional varieties.
Atithyaa (Gandhi Bazaar, Basavanagudi)
Authentic unlimited South Indian festive meals packed with traditional flavors, sweet holige, and savory side dishes.
Halli Mane (Malleshwaram)
A cozy festival spread with 20+ authentic dishes served on a traditional banana leaf.
Amaravati Palace (JP Nagar)
A great family restaurant! With a spread featuring festive items like kadubu, traditional unde, vadai, shavige payasa, and hot holige with generous amounts of ghee.
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