Leafy greens such as lettuce, spinach, and arugula are excellent choices for balcony gardening. They are known for their shallow root systems and rapid growth cycles, often ready for harvest in just 30-45 days. These greens can flourish in relatively small, shallow pots or even hanging baskets, making them ideal for maximizing limited space. Opt for "cut-and-come-again" varieties to ensure a continuous supply of fresh leaves throughout the growing season. They prefer partial shade or at least 4-6 hours of sunlight daily, especially during warmer months.