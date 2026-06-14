Thinking of making fruit candy at home? Wondering which fruits to use and if it's actually healthy for your kids? We've got all the answers and a super simple recipe for you.

Homemade Fruit Candy: During summers and monsoons, kids always crave something sweet and tasty. Instead of buying candy from the market, you can easily make healthy and delicious fruit candy right at home. This candy, made from fresh fruits, tastes amazing and doesn't need any harmful preservatives.

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Let's check out the simple recipe for making colourful fruit candy at home.

Ingredients for Fruit Candy

To make fruit candy, you can use fruits like mango, strawberry, kiwi, pineapple, or any other fruit you like. You will also need 2 to 3 spoons of sugar or honey, a little bit of lemon juice, and water as required. Choosing fruits of different colours will make the candy look more attractive and vibrant, which kids absolutely love.

Prepare the Fruit Puree

First, wash the fruits properly and cut them into small pieces. Now, put them in a mixer and blend them into a smooth puree. If the fruits are too thick, you can add a little water. After this, add sugar or honey and a few drops of lemon juice to the puree. This enhances the flavour of the candy.

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How to Cook the Mixture

Pour the prepared puree into a non-stick pan and cook it on low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Keep stirring continuously so that the mixture doesn't stick to the bottom. When the mixture thickens a bit, turn off the gas. This process improves the texture and brings out the flavour of the candy.

How to Set the Candy

Now, lightly grease a tray or a silicone mold. Spread the prepared mixture in it and set it evenly. After that, keep it in the fridge for 4 to 5 hours. Once the mixture is completely set, cut it into your desired shapes. If you want, you can also sprinkle a little sugar on top.

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A Healthy and Fun Snack for Kids

Homemade fruit candy is not only delicious but also contains the nutrients of fruits. It is an excellent option for your child's tiffin box, as an evening snack, or for small celebrations. Kids will happily eat this colourful and naturally flavoured candy and will surely ask you to make it again and again.