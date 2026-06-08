A young girl’s unique way of eating golgappa and candy together has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows her enjoying sweet and spicy flavours simultaneously at a pani puri stall. Shared by an account believed to be managed by her mother, the clip has amused viewers online.

A delightful video of a young girl enjoying pani puri in a unique way has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amused and impressed by her unusual “multitasking” skills. The clip, shared on Instagram by the account Tenzing Seldon, is believed to be managed by her mother and is reportedly associated with the young girl featured in the video. According to the profile details, the family is from Sikkim. The video has quickly gained traction online for its playful and creative combination of sweet and spicy flavours.

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Viral Video, Shared From Instagram Account

The video was posted on Instagram by Tenzing Seldon, an account that appears to be managed by the girl’s mother. The caption on the post reads: "Can’t decide between sweet and spicy, so I’m having both at the same time."

In the clip, the young girl is seen standing at a pani puri stall holding a plate of golgappas in one hand and a sweet treat, likely a candy or toffee, in the other.

Sweet And Spicy Combo Impresses Viewers

Before eating, she first takes a bite of the sweet treat and immediately follows it by popping an entire pani puri into her mouth. The unusual combination of flavours amused viewers, as she appeared to enjoy both sweet and spicy tastes at the same time.

A text overlay in the video reads: "Multitasking level."

The light-hearted moment has struck a chord with viewers, who found the clip both funny and adorable.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Clip

The video has triggered a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with users praising the child’s playful creativity.

One user commented: "She is a pro pani puri eater ."

Second user commented: "If my kid is like this, i would be the proudest mumma ."

Third user commented: "This kid can be next billionaire"

Fourth user commented: "New trick unlocked."