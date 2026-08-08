Thinking of getting a cat? From feeding and grooming to litter training, safety and daily routines, this beginner-friendly cat care guide covers the essential tips you need to give your feline a happy, healthy home.

Lots of us love cats, right? They're a big hit because you can keep them even if you have a small place, and they don't cost a bomb to look after. But if you're planning to bring a cat home, there are a few things you absolutely need to know.

You can let your cat roam freely inside the house or get a special cat cage. Cats are smart; they'll find their own favourite spot to sleep and chill. But it's a good idea to give them a small den, maybe made from a cardboard box or some plywood. This gives them a private space to rest without being disturbed. Just throw in some old newspaper or a soft cloth to make it cosy.

While cats don't need a whole flat to themselves, they do need some basic facilities. You'll have to set up a litter tray for their business, get them proper bowls for food and water, and a nice mat or bed. One key thing: always make sure they have fresh, clean water. Using a larger bowl can actually encourage them to drink more water, which is great for their health.

What you feed them should depend on their age. Cats are what you call 'obligate carnivores'— a fancy way of saying they absolutely need meat-based nutrients to survive. Their main meal for the day should always be meat. Be careful with just giving them dry food (like kibble). It can lead to them eating too many carbs, which isn't good for their health in the long run.

To keep shedding and hairballs in check, you should brush your cat regularly. This is super important for long-haired cats to prevent their fur from getting all tangled up. Brushing daily also reduces the number of 'hairballs' that form in their stomach. And just like any family member, take your cat for regular vet check-ups and make sure all their vaccinations are up-to-date.