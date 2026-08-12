Dog Facts: It’s Not Their Eyes, Here’s How Dogs Recognise You by Your Smell
We've all seen police dogs in movies or real life, sniffing out clues to catch criminals, right? But how do they actually do it? Let's dive into the amazing world of a dog's sense of smell and find out more.
The amazing power of a dog's nose
Dogs understand their world mainly through smell, not sight. Their smelling power is lakhs of times stronger than ours. They can even sniff out one teaspoon of sugar in an Olympic-sized swimming pool! This incredible ability isn't just for finding food or sensing danger. Dogs use it to recognise specific people by picking up the unique chemical scents our bodies give off.
A dog's nose is built for smelling. While humans have only about 5 million scent receptors, dogs have a whopping 125 to 300 million! Breeds like Beagles and German Shepherds have the highest count. It's not just about the numbers. The inside of their nose has special folds that act like nets, helping them catch even the tiniest scent particles floating in the air.
How do dogs recognise people?
Do you know how dogs analyse smells?
Dogs that can detect diseases
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.