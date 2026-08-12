Dogs understand their world mainly through smell, not sight. Their smelling power is lakhs of times stronger than ours. They can even sniff out one teaspoon of sugar in an Olympic-sized swimming pool! This incredible ability isn't just for finding food or sensing danger. Dogs use it to recognise specific people by picking up the unique chemical scents our bodies give off.

A dog's nose is built for smelling. While humans have only about 5 million scent receptors, dogs have a whopping 125 to 300 million! Breeds like Beagles and German Shepherds have the highest count. It's not just about the numbers. The inside of their nose has special folds that act like nets, helping them catch even the tiniest scent particles floating in the air.