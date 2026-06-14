A restaurant run by a man from Bihar is winning hearts in Tokyo for serving authentic Indian food, including pani puri, samosa chaat and Bihari specialities. A viral video of Jaggu Dhaba has drawn praise from Indians and food lovers online.

A restaurant run by a man from Patna, Bihar, is attracting widespread attention on social media for serving authentic North Indian and Bihari cuisine in the heart of Tokyo, Japan. Known as Jaggu Dhaba, the eatery has emerged as a popular destination for Indians living in Japan as well as international visitors seeking traditional Indian flavours. A viral video showcasing the restaurant and its diverse menu has generated considerable interest online, with many users praising the effort to bring a taste of home thousands of kilometres away from India.

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Viral Video Showcases Indian Flavours In Japan

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Japan Wala Bihari. In the clip, the restaurant owner introduces himself and gives viewers a glimpse of Jaggu Dhaba, highlighting some of the dishes served at the establishment.

Describing the eatery as "Patna wale ka hotel Japan mein (Patna man's restaurant in Japan)," the post stated that Jaggu Dhaba brings the authentic flavours of North India to Japan. It added that the restaurant offers everything from rich North Indian recipes to beloved Bihari specialities, creating an experience that reminds many customers of home.

From Bihari Specialities To Popular Street Food

Jaggu Dhaba's menu features a wide range of Indian dishes, including several popular street food favourites that are often difficult to find outside India.

Among the most sought-after snacks served at the restaurant are samosa chaat, pani puri, sev puri, dahi bhalla, masala papad and various types of pakodas. The restaurant also offers a selection of traditional North Indian dishes, including butter chicken, jeera rice, paneer tikka, mutton curry, naan and Indian sweets.

The eatery's focus on authentic flavours has helped it attract both members of the Indian diaspora and tourists eager to experience genuine Indian cuisine while visiting Japan.

Bringing A Taste Of India To Tokyo

Authentic Indian cuisine, particularly street-style snacks and regional specialities, can be difficult to find in many parts of Japan. Through Jaggu Dhaba, the owner aims to bridge that gap by serving familiar dishes that resonate with Indians living abroad while also introducing foreign visitors to the richness of Indian culinary traditions.

The restaurant's growing popularity online reflects the increasing demand for authentic Indian food experiences overseas and highlights how regional cuisines from states such as Bihar are gaining recognition on the global stage.

How Did Social Media React?

The video generated numerous reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed excitement at seeing a Bihari-owned restaurant thriving in Japan.

One user commented: "Litti chokha mili nu (Can we get liti chokha?)"

Second user commented: "Bihari hi Bhagwan hai (hum hain everywhere)."

Third user commented: "Zilla tokyo."