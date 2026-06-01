An Indian tourist allegedly caught shoplifting at a souvenir store in Japan later attempted to offer money to both the shop owner and police officers after being confronted, according to a viral account shared on X.

An Indian tourist allegedly caught shoplifting at a souvenir store in Japan later attempted to offer money to both the shop owner and police officers after being confronted, according to a viral account shared on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident was narrated by Muthukrishnan Dhandapani, who claimed it occurred during a group tour of Japan. According to his post, fellow travellers were unaware of the woman's alleged actions until she was caught red-handed at a popular tourist souvenir shop.

“In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught,” he wrote on X.

Dhandapani alleged that immediately after being confronted, the woman attempted to settle the matter by offering money. However, the gesture reportedly angered the shopkeeper even more than the alleged theft itself.

Scroll to load tweet…

“The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have great respect for India. He said more than stealing, what offended him was offering money after being caught,” Dhandapani wrote.

The shopkeeper subsequently contacted local authorities, following which the group's tour manager accompanied the woman to a police station.

According to Dhandapani, the situation escalated further when the woman allegedly tried to offer money once again while at the police station.

“In police station too that lady offered money. The Japanese police was not amused,” Dhandapani said.

He claimed officers firmly explained the seriousness with which shoplifting is treated in Japan and warned the woman about the potential legal consequences, including imprisonment.

“They explained how severe the punishment is for stealing and said she needs to go to jail. But she being an Indian and they respect India a lot, she was let go with severe warning,” he wrote.

The post has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion about tourist behaviour abroad, cultural differences, and the importance of respecting local laws and customs while travelling overseas. The claims made in the post, however, have not been independently verified.