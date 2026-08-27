A street dog trapped on the 12th-floor roof of an abandoned building in Gurugram was rescued by fire services. The rescue operation took 30 minutes.

A street dog found himself in a precarious situation early Wednesday morning when he was discovered stranded on the extended roof of the 12th floor of an abandoned building near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road in Gurugram. How the animal reached such a height remained a mystery to onlookers.

The person who spotted the dog immediately called 112 and coordinated with emergency responders. Haryana Fire Services arrived at the scene within roughly 30 minutes, with a PCR vehicle also joining the rescue effort.

Dog wagged his tail throughout the rescue

The operation concluded successfully as the dog was lowered safely to the ground. His tail wagged continuously throughout the ordeal, suggesting he was more than happy to leave the experience behind.

The rescue video has since drawn widespread relief and appreciation online, with many thanking the responders for their quick action. The incident highlighted the importance of timely emergency response.

No injuries were reported. The dog was released back into the area.